Budget 2017: Market News
February 05, 2017, Sunday
FPIs get back to buying mode, pump in Rs 2,300 cr in 3 days
Latest inflow follows a net pullout of Rs 80,310 cr from equity and debt in the past 4 months
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Jaitley gets market thumbs-up; Sensex sees best Budget Day gain in 12 years
Decision to not impose a long-term capital gains tax or raise STT cheered
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Expect a surprise move on capital gains tax by April, says G Chokkalingam
Worst part of Budget 2017 is that there is no innovation
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
FM's fiscal prudence to be positive for stock markets: Suresh Sadagopan
Chat with Suresh Sadagopan, Founder & Principal Financial Planner, Ladder7 Financial Advisories
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
3 reasons why the Sensex rallied 486 points on Budget 2017 day
Broader markets, too, rallied in tandem. The BSE Mid-cap and BSE Small-cap indices closed 1.7% higher each
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Investors gain over Rs 1.5 lakh crore as Sensex rallies 486 points
Financial, automobile, cigarettes, realty & infrastructure and refineries sector added more than Rs 10,000 crore each in total ...
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Budget 2017 pushes Nifty above 8,700 for 1st time since October 25
The Sensex closed the day at 28,141, up 486 points, while Nifty50 settled at 8,716, up 155 points
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Auto shares rally; M&M, Maruti Suzuki up 5%
M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors and TVS Motor Company were up 2% to 5%
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Sensex rallies 500 points, Nifty reclaims 8,700 as investors cheer Budget
The BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices mirrored the gains in frontline indices
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Budget 2017 impact: Rail stocks tank on proposed allocation
Titagarh Wagons fell as much as 6.6%, Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers was down 4.9%
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Real estate shares gain as FM Arun Jaitley announces slew of measures
Godrej Properties, Unitech, Oberoi Realty, DLF, Prestige Estates and HDIL were up between 2% and 7% on NSE.
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Budget 2017: Sensex surges 300 points, Nifty reclaims 8,600
Nifty PSU Banks gained 0.8% led by PNB, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India and SBI
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Fertiliser stocks gain after FM Jaitley's comments on agriculture sector
Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd climbed as much as 7.3 per cent
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Markets trade flat as investors await Budget 2017
In the broader market, BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices gained 0.3% and 0.2% respectively
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Maruti Suzuki hits record high post January sales
The stock hit a record high of Rs 6,000, up 1.8% on the BSE in intra-day trade
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
IT shares extend fall; Infosys nears 52-week low
Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and HCL Technologies were down in the range of 4% to 7% in past two trading days.
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
IndiGo dips 5% on disappointing Q3 results
The stock dipped 5% to Rs 854 on the BSE in early morning trade.
January 28, 2017, Saturday
Weekly roundup: Best week in 8-month; Sensex surges a whopping 848 points
A pre-Budget rally defied the negative results from companies such as Wipro, Ashok Leyland, HUL and M&M
January 28, 2017, Saturday
Measures expected from India's annual budget that could impact markets
Govt set to announce additional details behind GAAR, which will be implemented starting April 2017
January 27, 2017, Friday
Investors brace for transaction tax hike, less friendly Budget 2017
Even as focus shifts to wringing out revenues to finance giveaways and higher public investment