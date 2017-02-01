-
February 05, 2017, Sunday
Indian MNCs under MAT set for higher tax outgo
Budget provision intends to restrict MAT credit available on foreign tax credits
February 05, 2017, Sunday
Tax: Be diligent in depositing TDS on rent
If you live in rented apartment and pay Rs 50k or more a month, deducting TDS has become obligatory
February 04, 2017, Saturday
Bogus long-term capital gains by shell firms at Rs 80,000 cr: CBDT
Justifies tax on unlisted shares, to stop such firms from selling loss, LTCG; IPOs, ESOPs spared
February 03, 2017, Friday
Is the post-Budget rally sustainable?
He said real estate sector should be especially happy since it has received specific sops
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Budget impact: Withdrawal of sugar subsidy to reduce offtake from states
Fall in consumption witnessed post-demonetisation continued in January as well, says ISMA
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Budget 2017: Breather for gains from property and inherited jewellery
This will bring down capital gains especially in case of property transactions
February 02, 2017, Thursday
FM: Integrate spot, derivative markets
Expert committee will be set up, more funds for mandis joining national electronic platform
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Jaitley gets market thumbs-up; Sensex sees best Budget Day gain in 12 years
Decision to not impose a long-term capital gains tax or raise STT cheered
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Tax-happy market shows relief as Budget 2017 gives no negatives
Status quo on LTCG, most FPIs exempted from indirect transfer tax, flat rate on off-market deals
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Masala bonds to get more tax benefits
Decision to levy lower TDS of 5% with respect to masala bonds effective from April 1, 2017
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Online mechanism for market intermediaries registration: Jaitley
Besides, commodities and securities derivative markets would be further integrated
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Clarification on schemes' merger in Budget relieves mutual fund investors
Industry executives say it will further boost consolidation of schemes
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
High net worth NBFCs can access capital markets via IPOs: Jaitley
Govt will introduce a common application form for registration, opening of bank and demand accounts
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Govt moves to curb 'sham' deals in stock market
The measure, part of the Union Budget 2017-18, would be effective from April 1, 2018
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Good news for FPIs! Budget provides breather on indirect transfer taxation
The announcement comes within a month after the CBDT put its controversial 2012 circular in abeyance
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
More CPSE ETFs in the offing in FY18
Thus far there have been two tranches of ETFs from the government
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Cigarette shares gain; ITC hits 52-week high
ITC, Golden Tobacco, VST Industries and Godfrey Phillips India were up 1% to 6% on the BSE.
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Footwear stocks climb 5% on new scheme announcement during Budget address
The government aims to increase the sectoral exports to $15 billion by 2020 from the current $7 billion
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
FIPB to be abolished: FM Jaitley
This is seen as a major reform which will remove a big headache for foreign investors
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Budget proposals: Hits & misses
Five key capital market announcements from the previous Budget
