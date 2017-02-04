Budget 2017
May 24, 2017, Wednesday
Arun Jaitley's next Budget may not just be a pre-election exercise
Instead it may well have a lot for economists and analysts to mull over.
February 19, 2017, Sunday
Devangshu Datta: A clear merger blueprint needed
Mergers of govt entities are handicapped by constraints. A post-merger strategy is important
February 14, 2017, Tuesday
Parthasarathi Shome: Reflections on the FY18 Union Budget
Has the age of 'post-truth' and 'alternative facts' arrived in India?
February 13, 2017, Monday
Shreekant Sambrani: Budget does little to relieve Bharat's distress
The Budget has done little to mitigate the severe distress Bharat and its young are still in
February 13, 2017, Monday
T N C Rajagopalan: Budget changes in Customs law
This time, hardly any changes were made in the excise and service tax laws
February 11, 2017, Saturday
Ajay Mathur: The Budget needed to be greener
FM has increased the allocations for the ministry of environment and forests by about 10%
February 10, 2017, Friday
The defence budget reveals India's core weaknesses
February 07, 2017, Tuesday
Unhealthy trend
The share of cess and surcharge in tax revenue has risen sharply
February 07, 2017, Tuesday
Shyam Saran: Budget disappoints on ecological sustainability
The Budget fails to reflect the urgency and scale of effort required
February 07, 2017, Tuesday
Subir Roy: Stepchild of Union Budget
If there is one sector which the Budget has virtually passed over, it is NPA-ridden public sector banks
February 06, 2017, Monday
Taxman's accountability
Action against tax evasion should not be discretionary
February 06, 2017, Monday
Affordable housing's real cost
Easier bank credit to real estate comes with associated risks
February 06, 2017, Monday
Ajai Shukla: Deja vu on the defence budget
Equipment procurement continues to be crowded out by steadily rising manpower costs
February 06, 2017, Monday
T N C Rajagopalan: Will this Budget help our trade?
He said the 'exemption raj' and complicated duty rate structure do not make it easy to do business
February 05, 2017, Sunday
A modest beginning
Budget provisions on political funding underwhelm
February 05, 2017, Sunday
Lifting rural productivity
Govt does well to abjure populism in Budget
February 05, 2017, Sunday
Ajay Shah: The economy's pain points
There is no alternative to deeper reforms in order to kick-start investment
February 05, 2017, Sunday
Debashis Basu: Why black-ka-white through stocks won't stop
Here are various reasons why laundering through the stock market is thriving
February 05, 2017, Sunday
Devangshu Datta: Post-Budget forecast: Cloudy with some sun
Impending GST implementation might see tax collection projections go awry
February 04, 2017, Saturday
Derek O'Brien: This Budget is a story of demonetisation
He said govt confirmed demonetisation failed else they would have given numbers of money collected