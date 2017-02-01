-
February 03, 2017, Friday
Budget a great push towards electoral reforms: Kiren Rijiju
He also expressed satisfaction over the increased allocation in the budget for his ministry
-
February 03, 2017, Friday
Political parties must file ITR by Dec or lose exemption: Govt
Law related to maintaining confidentiality of the donor may also be changed
-
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Budget has disappointed all: Jaipal Reddy
Centre's demonetisation move has not yielded any substantial benefit, he said
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
What's Budget needed for when promises remain unfulfilled: Uddhav Thackeray
Union Budget this year has 'completely forgotten' farmers, youth & senior citizens, alleged the Sena
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Budget presentation: Jaitley has bumpy start but smooth sail later
Modi was seen repeatedly thumping the desk as Jaitley read out various provisions of the Budget
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Opposition supports political funding curbs but calls Budget 'aimless'
No roadmap for the country or the future, said Mamata Banerjee after Jaitley tabled the Budget
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Union Budget tabled in Rajya Sabha
Jaitley met and greeted Manmohan Singh and shared a few moments with him.
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Cash donation to parties capped at Rs 2,000, poll bonds proposed
'Political parties will be entitled to receive donations by cheque or digital mode from donors'
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Watch: Only sher-o-shayari; Budget 2017 a damp squib, says Rahul
The Congress vice-president, however, supported the proposal on political funding
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Maximum amount of cash donations to political parties reduced to Rs 2,000
Budget 2017: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that the maximum donations in cash to political parties have been reduced to ...
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- Grounding of 11 IndiGo, GoAir planes leaves hundreds of passengers stranded
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
You are here » Home » Budget » Budget 2017 » Politics