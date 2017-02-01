-
February 06, 2017, Monday
Budget proposal for new rail lines to boost SAIL's order book
The state-run steel maker is the sole supplier of rails to the Indian Railways
-
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Rs 10k cr 'highly insufficient' for recapitalising PSU banks: S&P
With softer interest rates, State-run banks are expected to raise money through additional bonds
-
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Look at a holding company structure, not a mega oil firm
Such a holding company could be listed or remain unlisted till the teething issues are resolved
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Air India to get Rs 1,800 crore from govt in FY18
For 2016-17, the govt had allocated Rs 1,713 cr to the airline against a demand of Rs 3,911 cr
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
IRCTC, IRCON to be listed: Railways mega holding co on the backburner?
Railway authorities termed listing of these companies as a 'shocker'
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Banks to set aside more money for bad debts
Provision for NPAs increased from 7.5 % to 8.5%
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Budget 2017-18: Railway companies to be listed on stock market
Government to also identify other PSUs for listing soon
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
IRCTC, IRCON, IRFC to be listed on bourses: Jaitley during Budget address
Government will continue to use the ETF route for disinvestment of PSUs
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Govt to infuse Rs 10,000 cr in PSU banks in FY18
Under Indradhanush roadmap announced in 2015, the government will infuse Rs 70,000 crore
