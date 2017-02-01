-
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Industry players expect new metro policy to lay out clear road map
Most of them bat for hybrid annuity model, exploitation of real estate around metro stations
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Ashok Lahiri: FM keeps the excitement alive
The main positive message is that this govt is going to stick to its commitment on fiscal prudence
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Rail PSU listing 'shocks' Railway Board
Railway Board's surprise is principally the listing proposal for Ircon and RITES
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Sachin Bhanushali: No mention of a rail regulator in the Budget
A rail regulator promised in the last three Rail Budgets should have been appointed
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
R Sivadasan: Need for change in railways' business model
Railways' Investment Outlay for 2017-18 is set as Rs 1,31,000 crore, Rs 55,000 crore comes as GBS
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
The finance ministry must help us find the money for capex: Suresh Prabhu
Prabhu spoke about priority being given to safety and need for more funds for railways to move ahead
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Budget merger can't hide rot in Railway finances
Railways' increased dependence on govt for its capital outlay has put the Union budget under stress
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Prabhu calls Rs 1.31-lakh cr allocation for railways capex 'unprecedented'
He said the infrastructure investment will spur growth
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Railways to have special safety fund of Rs 1 lakh cr
Jaitley announced that 500 stations would be made disabled friendly
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Budget 2017-18: Railway companies to be listed on stock market
Government to also identify other PSUs for listing soon
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Cheaper rail tickets through IRCTC! Twitter abuzz, Jaitley gets thumbs-up
Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley has won Twitteratti's approval by lowering the cost of railway tickets booked through irctc.co.in
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Budget 2017: No service charge on online rail tickets
Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley in his speech said, 'No service charge on online rail tickets'
