-
February 04, 2017, Saturday
Contract farming law may cover all agriculture commodities
The model law will subsume contract farming from the purview of APMC Act
-
February 02, 2017, Thursday
High on announcements, low on allocations for agriculture
Announces new Mission to eliminate poverty; marginal rise in MNREGA allocation
-
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Kunal Bose: FM pushes for agriculture sector growth
He said government would have suffered more demonetisation blushes had farm sector not bounced back
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Higher credit may help farmers adopt more scientific ways: Experts
Budget announced a credit target of Rs 10 lakh cr for FY18
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Complete rural electrification by May 2018, hike in MNREGA fund: FM Jaitley
The government has allocated Rs 4,843 crore for electrification in FY18
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
FM woos rural population: Mission to bring 10 mn households out of poverty
The allocation of MGNREGA has also been raised to Rs 48,000 crore
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Higher MGNREGA allocation shows govt expects post-note ban rural distress
The Budget has been aimed, in part, to mitigate the damage from the government's surprise note ban
