-
February 14, 2015, Saturday
New concessions in excise duty on autos unlikely: Abdul Majeed
Abdul Majeed, Partner, Price Waterhouse, answers questions on the automobile sector and Budget 2015
-
February 07, 2015, Saturday
A budgetary allocation to electric vehicles will be a great start: Abdul Majeed
Abdul Majeed, Partner, Price Waterhouse, answers questions on the automobile sector and Budget 2015
-
February 06, 2015, Friday
Changes in excise duty on automobiles unlikely: Abdul Majeed
Abdul Majeed, Partner, Price Waterhouse, answers questions on the automobile sector and Budget 2015
-
February 05, 2015, Thursday
I hope there will be some incentive to phase out old cars: Abdul Majeed
Abdul Majeed, Partner, Price Waterhouse, answers questions on the automobile sector and Budget 2015
-
February 05, 2015, Thursday
GST implementation will address the complex tax regime: Abdul Majeed
Abdul Majeed, Partner, Price Waterhouse, answers questions on the automobile sector and Budget 2015
-
February 05, 2015, Thursday
Vehicle replacement incentives could boost demand: Abdul Majeed
Abdul Majeed, Partner, Price Waterhouse, answers questions on the automobile sector and Budget 2015
-
February 05, 2015, Thursday
Expect incentives to promote electric vehicles, alternate fuel: Abdul Majeed
Abdul Majeed, Partner, Price Waterhouse, answers questions on the automobile sector and Budget 2015
