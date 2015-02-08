-
February 14, 2015, Saturday
Consumers will benefit up to 10% in near term in fuel costs: Deepak Mahurkar
Deepak Mahurkar, leader oil & gas, PwC India, answers queries on what the oil and gas sector can expect from Budget 2015
-
February 09, 2015, Monday
Positive outcomes of E&P policies take about a decade: Deepak Mahurkar
Deepak Mahurkar, leader oil & gas, PwC India, answers queries on what the oil and gas sector can expect from Budget 2015
-
February 08, 2015, Sunday
Drop in crude oil prices is good for economy on all counts: Deepak Mahurkar
Deepak Mahurkar, leader oil & gas, PwC India, answers queries on what the oil and gas sector can expect from Budget 2015
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- Grounding of 11 IndiGo, GoAir planes leaves hundreds of passengers stranded
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
You are here » Home » Budget » Ask an Expert » Oil and gas