February 28, 2013, Thursday
Worst is over: Survey
Focus on curbing current account deficit and widening the tax base
February 28, 2013, Thursday
Recovery in sight; FIIs, oil prices key
The estimate takes into account a normal monsoon, further moderation in inflation and a mild recovery in global growth
February 28, 2013, Thursday
Recovery rests on global factors
In real estate, India ranks 182nd in construction permission processes, the Survey says, citing a World Bank report
February 28, 2013, Thursday
Energy pricing a drag; power looks up
Doing away with subsidies, correcting policy imperfections
February 28, 2013, Thursday
MSP hikes isn't the only tool to incentivise farming
Policy on price and procurement support should not encourage more production of abundant crops
February 28, 2013, Thursday
We're on a sticky wicket, but the sun will dry out the pitch: Raghuram Rajan
Chief Economic Advisor says we need to be sensible rather than flashy, over-the-top hits
February 28, 2013, Thursday
Subsidy bill for FY13 to surpass Budget estimate
The Survey clearly indicates fiscal consolidation will be on the back of reduced oil subsidies
February 28, 2013, Thursday
Take urgent measures to manage food stocks
Recommendations of Rangarajan panel on decontrolling sugar sector should be implemented
February 28, 2013, Thursday
Primary market shows signs of life
Equity issues raised in first 3 quarters more than that in entire FY12
February 28, 2013, Thursday
29.4% rise seen in market value
The mutual fund industry has registered an increase of 29.4 per cent in the market value of its assets under management (AUM) ...
February 28, 2013, Thursday
Outlook stays sluggish
Hit by fall in profit margins, investment growth
February 28, 2013, Thursday
Skill gap needs to be plugged
Demographic dividend can slip away
February 28, 2013, Thursday
Street view
Despite a challenging macro-economic environment, the benchmark S&P Sensex gained about 10 per cent this financial year due ...
February 28, 2013, Thursday
A balanced Survey: Nitin Desai
A growth forecast that is seriously wrong is dangerous - it can lead to revenue projections and spending decisions that become ...
February 28, 2013, Thursday
An upbeat Survey: Ajit Ranade
The Survey wrongly emphasises the role of tight monetary policy as the cause of a fall in consumer and investment spending
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
The perils of forecasting
The Economic Survey is both optimistic and sensible
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
The Survey a mere govt rhetoric: NAC member
National Advisory Council (NAC) member Aruna Roy has criticised the economic survey calling it mere government rhetoric that ...
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
Economy would bounce back to achieve 6.1 to 6.7% growth
The pre-Budget Economic Survey for 2012-13, tabled in Parliament today, has exuded confidence that the Indian economy would ...
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
We are batting on sticky wicket, but the sun will dry out the pitch: Rajan
Reason for wide band is wide amount of uncertainty that prevails in both the Indian economy as well as the external world
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
Economic Survey 2012-13: The Rajan Touch...
The cover itself shows that the main author of Economic Survey, 2012-13 is different from the one who penned pre-budget ...
