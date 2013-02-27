-
February 28, 2013, Thursday
Recovery rests on global factors
In real estate, India ranks 182nd in construction permission processes, the Survey says, citing a World Bank report
February 28, 2013, Thursday
Gold rush a symptom of more fundamental problems
Curb inflation, offer products such as inflation-indexed bonds, expand financial inclusion, improve access to financial products, ...
February 28, 2013, Thursday
Dip in inflation makes case for rate cut
Survey says global financial conditions continued to remain too fragile to provide any external growth stimulus to the economy
February 28, 2013, Thursday
State-owned banks' bad loans manageable
The economic slowdown, a rise in interest rates and aggressive lending in good times led to a sharp rise in bad loans
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
MFs garner Rs 1.2 lakh cr from investors in Apr-Dec: Economic Survey
Investors have put in more than Rs 1.2 lakh crore in various mutual funds in first nine months of the ongoing financial year ...
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
Reliable financial products can boost total savings
Reliable and easily accessible financial saving opportunities can help boost total savings and reduce attractiveness of ...
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
Survey prescribes inflation-indexed bonds to curb investment skew
The Economic Survey for 2012-13 has captured the significant changes in the composition of domestic savings over the years and ...
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
NPA level of state-owned banks manageable: Survey
Pointing to sharp rise in bad loans, Economic Survey said the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of public sector banks are still ...
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
Challenges to make India preferred investment destination remain: survey
India's financial sector faces certain challenges that hold it back from becoming a preferred destination for global investors ...
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
Economic Survey: Banks open 40,000 ultra-small branches
Indian banks have set up over 40,000 ultra-small branches across the country to drive financial inclusion in un-banked and ...
