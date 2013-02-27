-
February 28, 2013, Thursday
Inflation to soften further; steps on supply-side needed
Fall in global commodity and non-food manufacturing sector prices come to help
-
February 28, 2013, Thursday
Align fuel prices with global trend, cut subsidy
Survey reiterates commitment to fiscal consolidation
-
February 28, 2013, Thursday
Lukewarm response to NPS remains a challenge
Reforms will help establish a credible social security system, specially for the elderly
-
February 28, 2013, Thursday
Advisor high on job creation, agri productivity boost
For Rajan, the crucial aspect of today's economic development was a query that disturbs youth -"Where will my job come from?
-
February 28, 2013, Thursday
Grounded in reality, paves way for a responsible Budget: Shubhada Rao
Prudent policy support from fiscal side and in turn monetary policy could leading to a virtuous cycle of recovery
-
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
Economic Survey reaffirms RBI view on GDP growth rate: BJP
Economic Survey growth figures as a "warning bell" as these came down from 9 to 5%, said Arun Jaitley
-
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
Allow rebid of underperforming PPP projects: Survey
At a time when a number of public private partnership (PPP) projects are in trouble, the ministry of finance has pitched for ...
-
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
Fiscal consolidation key to revive growth
Economic advisers in the Finance Ministry today projected India's GDP growth to recover to 6.1-6.7% in 2013-14 from estimated ...
-
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
Mixed signals on industrial production: Economic Survey
Industrial production presents a mixed picture of sluggishness bottoming out as well as continuing for a little longer period, ...
-
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
Survey paints sombre picture of economy, lowers growth to 5%
The Survey, tabled by Finance Minister P Chidambaram in Parliament, projected an optimistic growth rate of 6.1-6.7% for the ...
-
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
India Inc raised Rs 4,974 cr in corporate debt
Resource mobilisation in the corporate debt category witnessed a significant decline as just Rs 4,974 crore was garnered through ...
-
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
2012, a bad year for the FDI: Govt
Government today said 2012 has been a bad year for FDI due to global economic slowdown and steps were being taken to increase its ...
-
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
Reprioritise all spending to meet 12th Plan outlay: Eco Survey
The Economic Survey today suggested the government reprioritise Plan and Non-Plan expenditure in its efforts to contain fiscal ...
-
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
Eco Survey pegs growth at 6.1-6.7%
A year after India's economic growth is headed to a record ten-year low growth of 5% in 2012-13, economic advisers in the ...
-
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
Easy money policy by rich nations could fuel inflation: Survey
Easy money policy of major developed and developing nations could aggravate inflationary expectations in India, cautioned ...
-
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
High crude prices push up subsidy bill: Survey
Even as Finance Minister pulls out all the stops to narrow high fiscal deficit, the subsidy bill will overshoot the target of Rs ...
-
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
Economic Survey 2013: HIGHLIGHTS
The Economic Survey 2013 says that foreign exchange reserves were steady at $295.6 billion at December 2012 end. Fiscal deficit ...
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- Grounding of 11 IndiGo, GoAir planes leaves hundreds of passengers stranded
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
You are here » Home » Budget » Economic Survey 2013 » Government Finance