February 28, 2013, Thursday
Mining firms fare better than others
The consolidated turnover of public sector companies in the mining sector increased 17.7 per cent in 2011-12
February 28, 2013, Thursday
Diversification of products a must
Of the first 10 months of the current financial year, exports saw a decline for eight months
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
Indians get 290 gms milk in a day, 55 eggs annually
India not only ranks first in the world in milk production, its per capita milk availability at 290 grams daily is marginally ...
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
Mining PSUs outperform others during FY12
State-owned enterprises in the mining sector have outperformed by recording the highest increase in their net profit among other ...
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
Eco Survey calls for clarity in NELP policy
With India's show piece oil and gas exploration policy running into disputes, the pre-Budget Economic Survey today called for ...
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
India Inc sees sales growth fall by more than half in Jul-Sept
Amid declining private investment due to high interest rates and policy bottlenecks, India Inc saw sales growth dip by more than ...
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
AI's performance has improved: Economic Survey
Air India is likely to come out of its precarious financial position this financial year with a positive cash flow, as its ...
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
Eco Survey: Indian IT-BPM industry faces serious competition
The Economic Survey 2012-13 acknowledged that the $100 billion Indian information technology and business process management ...
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
New EPC model to revitalise highways sector: survey
A proposal is being put in place for providing 100% government funding to developers so as to rescue the highways sector, where ...
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
FDI in telecom sector plunges 96% to $70.46 mn: Eco Survey
New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The country's telecom sector has seen sharp decline in foreign investor interest with FDI plummeting by ...
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
India lost 10% share in global BPO mkt to China, Brazil in 5yrs
India has lost about 10% share of the global BPO market in the last five years to destinations like China, the Philippines and ...
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
Marginal rise in cargo traffic in Apr-Sept 2012: survey
Cargo traffic at ports during the six-month period ended September 2012 grew by just 1.8% to 455.8 million tonne due to decline ...
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
Tourism sector needs a makeover: Economic Survey
India's tourism sector needs an urgent image makeover with higher investment in infrastructure, through PPP mode to capitalise on ...
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
Urgent attention required on infra, taxes to boost exports: survey
India needs "urgent attention" on issues related to infrastructure, trade facilitation, taxes and credit in order to boost the ...
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
Fast-track green approvals for 795 MT coal output in 2012-17: Eco Survey
Delays in environment clearances needs to be addressed on a fast-track basis for achieving coal production target of 795 MT ...
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
Eco Survey silent on open access to consumers
Open access to consumers especially for 1 Mw and above is yet to take off on a large scale. However, the Economic Survey is ...
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
Indian firms raised Rs 2.81 lakh cr in Apr-Dec 2012: eco survey
Indian companies raised a total of Rs 2.81 lakh crore in fresh capital from equity and debt markets in the April-December period ...
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
India suffered peak power shortage of 9% in 2007-12: eco survey
India witnessed a peak power shortage of 9% during the five years ending 2012 when over 50,000 MW new generation capacity was ...
February 27, 2013, Wednesday
Eco survey: Small shops giving competition to big retailers
Traditional retailers are giving strong competition to organised retailers and the decision to permit foreign retailers to open ...
