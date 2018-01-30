-
January 31, 2018, Wednesday
Budget 2018: Highlights from the Economic Survey of India 2018
Ahead of Budget 2018, The Economic Survey of India 2018 was tabled in the Parliament on 29th January 2018 by Finance minister ...
January 31, 2018, Wednesday
FRBM panel roadmap became obsolete last year: CEA Arvind Subramanian
Growth seems to be up, inflation is back, there is concern about the fiscal stance, says Arvind Subramanian
January 31, 2018, Wednesday
India's spending on R&D reduces against rising per capita income
CEA Subramanian bats for private push in research
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Budget 2018: After Economic Survey 2018, all eyes on what Jaitley does on Feb 1
The Survey places the GDP growth estimate for the current fiscal at 6.75 per cent
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Economic Survey 2018 crucial findings, projections: Mixing caution & optimism
From GDP growth estimates to climate change, Business Standard brings you all the key points raised in the Economic Survey 2018
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Economic Survey prescription: Beat investment slowdown with public spending
The Survey is pessimistic on investment, and consequently on adverse contribution to growth, arguing that India's investment ...
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Economic Survey 2018 may not shape Budget 2018, it's a treasure of insights
Since demonetisation, 10.1 mn new taxpayers have filed returns, versus an average of 6.2 mn in the prior 13 months
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Eco Survey 2018: Bonds yields rise on fiscal deficit, interest rate worries
The 6.79 percent 10-year bond yield rose to as high as 7.61 percent, while the recently unveiled 7.17 percent 10-year bond yield ...
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Eco Survey 2018: From climate change to legal cost, here's a snapshot of facts
Arvind Subramanian presented data on climate change on crop yields
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Whether consumption bounces back depends on global oil prices: Subramanian
He said India could once again be the fastest-growing major economy in the world
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Economic Survey: Bond yields jump on CEA's monetary easing comment
Local bonds were also under pressure as the US 10-year treasury yield rose to a multi-year high in European trades
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Economic Survey sounds a note of caution on the high equity valuations
Domestic equities have risen sharply on expectations of strong corporate earnings
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Economic Survey: Revamp judicial system to ensure ease of doing business
It attributes the delay in issue of judgments to the workload and the scope of the tribunals being expanded
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Economic Survey primer: Here are short notes on key economic policy issues
The Survey had a series of short notes on economic policy issues. A few of them are excerpted below:
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Indirect tax base grew 50% since the GST roll-out, says Economic Survey
Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have the largest number of GST registrants
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Economic Survey: Low success rate in resolving direct tax disputes
Measures such as GST and demonetisation have led to an increase in personal income tax collections
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
References from Eliot to Tagore, Survey's pink cover draws varied reactions
Chapter 7 of the Survey talks of the deep societal meta-preference in favor of sons
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Economic Survey: Banking sector performance remains subdued in current FY
Situation likely to improve with banks diligently following on recoveries
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Eco Survey: Infrastructure push likely to bring in FDI, boost rural job
While the residential market witnessed sales of only 58,000 units in the first half of 2017, new residential sales fell to a ...
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Economic Survey 2018: Need complementary reforms to shrink unviable banks
Govt, RBI step up efforts to address issue
