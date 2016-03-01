-
February 02, 2018, Friday
Best days of mid-cap and small-cap segments are over: Samir Arora
Interview with founder and fund manager, Helios Capital
December 25, 2016, Sunday
Budget ideas for Finance Ministry
These include overall hike deduction limit to Rs 3.5 lakh, extend LTA benefit to international trips
September 22, 2016, Thursday
The merger is like a divorce, property needs to be separated: Bibek Debroy
Interview with Member, NITI Aayog
March 04, 2016, Friday
Maintaining fiscal deficit at 3.5 % of GDP is a bold decision: C Rangarajan
However, allocation of Rs 25,000 crore for PSU banks is inadequate, former PMEAC said
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
A V Rajwade: The Budget - A few question marks
Are monetary and exchange rate policies adding to the NPA burden? Is inefficiency of governance causing time and cost overruns ...
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Premvir Das: In need of disproportionately more attention
The total fund allocation for the defence sector in annual Budgets is unlikely to change much in the future. But modernisation of ...
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Comprehensive, yet focused: Keki Mistry
Undoubtedly, the finance minister's goal is to ensure that India remains a beacon of hope by being on a growth path that matches ...
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Intent positive, delivery suspect: Ravi Uppal
Increased incomes and modernisation of practices in the farm and rural industrial sector will have a huge positive impact
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Fertile ground for farmers: Sumant Sinha
The power sector also has had its fair share of incentives, though not all are specifically spelt out in the Budget
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Enormous resistances at Nifty 7,250-7,300 levels
Although it ended Budget session in the red, there was a big bounce on Tuesday, as the index moved up by over three per cent and ...
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Ashok K Lahiri: The challenge of bank recapitalisation
Need to allow government shareholding in public sector banks to come down below 51 per cent
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
A K Bhattacharya: Budget with a difference
The Budget chose to stick to an ambitious disinvestment programme for 2016-17 and laid a special emphasis on agriculture and ...
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Rajiv Memani: Time to improve on the good work done
The Budget has proposed reform in tax administration, curbing black money and reporting a company's activities. These measures ...
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Omkar Goswami: The best news - Bereft of heroics
Perhaps the best praise for Jaitley and this Budget is his concern for fiscal prudence
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Arun Jaitley's Budget 2016: A view from the visitor's gallery
Aditi Phadnis brings us a ringside view of the reactions Jaitley's speech generated in Parliament
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Bottom-up development, the way to go: Shashank N D
The Union Budget 2016-17 is a clear indicator that the government wants to bring development at grass-roots level for its people. ...
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
For economy, it is more of the same: Satya Poddar
The world over, the principal objectives of tax reform are promotion of investment and economic growth, efficiency and simplicity
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Ashok Lahiri: It's important to spend all that money well
In the Budget for 2016-17, Jaitley, for the second consecutive year, maintained capital outlay at more than 20 per cent of such ...
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Budget reads the riot act to PSBs: Saurabh Mukherjea
No revision of the 2017 recap plan suggests muted credit growth expectations (9-10 per cent) on the government's part for the ...
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Rahul Khullar: The devil is in the detail
The four main non-tax revenues are: disinvestment proceeds (capital receipts); interest; dividends from PSUs and PSBs as well as ...
