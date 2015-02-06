Budget 2018 : Auto
February 03, 2018, Saturday
BMW to Harley: Luxury cars, premium bikes costlier on duty hike post Budget
The move will primarily impact luxury car companies like Mercedes Benz, BMW, Audi and Volvo and bike brands like Triumph and ...
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: 15% import duty will make vehicles assembled in India costlier
The government also raised custom duty on specified parts/accessories of motor vehicles, motor cars, motor cycles from 7.5 per ...
January 19, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: Auto industry seeks reforms to improve better infra, logistics
To make the business scenario more conducive, it is important that the rationalisation of corporation tax continues in line with ...
December 17, 2017, Sunday
Budget 2018: Automakers want only 2 GST rates for passenger vehicles
The industry body has also sought a special tax rate of 12% for electric and hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicles
March 03, 2016, Thursday
Planning to buy a Maruti car? Your bill may soar by nearly Rs 34,000
Prices set to rise in the range of Rs 1,441 to Rs 34,494 due to announcements in the Union Budget, the company said
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget brings 2 new cesses; more revenue from levy at Rs 23,000 cr
The cess, which will be effective from June 1, 2016, will help finance and promote initiatives to improve agriculture
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget 2016: Car makers to hike prices on infra cess, see lower growth
The FM announced cess of upto 4% on passenger vehicles; Maruti stock on BSE closed at a 14-month low
February 29, 2016, Monday
Boost to bus makers in Budget
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said that the Motor Vehicles Act will be amended to allow the participation of private sector ...
February 15, 2016, Monday
Budget Wishlist: Automobile Sector
The regulation on emission and safety is likely to have an impact on the sector in the immediate to long term
February 14, 2016, Sunday
Auto sector wants excise on large cars to be reduced to 20%
Differential in excise duty has grown over the years; incentive for scrapping old vehicles needed, says SIAM
January 24, 2016, Sunday
Domestic tyre companies seek protection against dumping from China
Tyre manufacturers' body seeks imposition of anti-dumping duty and hiking customs duty to 30% in the upcoming Budget
January 17, 2016, Sunday
Budget 2016: Road ministry seeks 'end of life' policy for old vehicles in Union Budget
Seeks a rebate of 50% in excise duty on new vehicles for buyers who surrender their old, polluting vehicles
February 28, 2015, Saturday
Tariff rate on imported commercial vehicles raised to 20%
In order to push local manufacturing, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today increased effective tariff rate on imported commercial ...
February 28, 2015, Saturday
Govt earmarks Rs 75 crore for electric vehicles in 2015-16
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today earmarked Rs 75 crore for faster adoption and manufacturing of electric vehicles in 2015-16, ...
February 21, 2015, Saturday
Must roll out GST this budget: automakers
Touted as one of the biggest taxation reforms in India, GST will lead to consolidation of multiple indirect taxes
February 14, 2015, Saturday
New concessions in excise duty on autos unlikely: Abdul Majeed
Abdul Majeed, Partner, Price Waterhouse, answers questions on the automobile sector and Budget 2015
February 14, 2015, Saturday
BUDGET WISH LIST: Auto makers seek clarity on taxation
In the run-up to Union Budget for 2015-16, Business Standard looks at major developments and industry expectations in key sectors ...
February 08, 2015, Sunday
Auto industry body wants excise duty reduction in Budget
SIAM said excise duty must be lowered keeping in mind the roadmap for GST implementation
February 07, 2015, Saturday
A budgetary allocation to electric vehicles will be a great start: Abdul Majeed
Abdul Majeed, Partner, Price Waterhouse, answers questions on the automobile sector and Budget 2015
February 06, 2015, Friday
Changes in excise duty on automobiles unlikely: Abdul Majeed
Abdul Majeed, Partner, Price Waterhouse, answers questions on the automobile sector and Budget 2015