Budget 2018 : Defence
February 02, 2018, Friday
Starving defence even as military edge erodes, and the enemy flexes muscles
As a share of GDP, defence expenditure is down to 1.5 per cent in the fifth Budget of the Modi government, from 1.8 per cent in ...
February 02, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: FM Jaitley announces new tunnel in Arunachal to counter China
The defence ministry said the approval for the construction of Sela pass in Arunachal Pradesh has given further impetus to the ...
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: Govt hikes defence budget by 7.81% to Rs 2.95 trillion
The outlay for defence budget amounted to 12.10 per cent of the total budget of Rs 24.42 trillion for 2018-19
January 31, 2018, Wednesday
Budget 2018: India largest arms importer, yet defence of realm falters
Defence allocation accounted for 17% of the central government budget (Rs 21.46 trillion) in 2017-18
January 02, 2018, Tuesday
Over Rs 101 bn earmarked for India's internal security in 3 years: Govt
The salient features include special provisions for internal security, law and order, women security, availability of modern ...
December 20, 2017, Wednesday
Parliamentary panel raps govt over inadequate fund allocation for defence
It said the capital allocation to the Army in the budget estimate was Rs 25,254 crore against a projection of Rs 42,500 crore
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Budget 2017 for defence: Govt refuses to bite the bullet
FY18 allocation for defence accounts for 16.8% of govt spending, down from 17.1% in previous year
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Defence budget up over 6.2% at Rs 2.74 lakh cr in 2017-18
The defence industry also welcomed the increased capital expenditure
January 05, 2017, Thursday
India eyes to cut defence budget by 50% within a decade: Subhash R Bhamre
Defence industry has the potential to become a huge foreign exchange earner, claims Bhamre
March 08, 2016, Tuesday
Govt provides for OROP, pay panel despite earlier doubts
Allocates Rs 1.06 lakh crore more for defence and civilian govt employees' pay, allowances and pension from the revised estimates ...
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Defence allocation down to about 1.65 % of GDP, lowest since the 1962 China war
The defence allocation, at Rs 2,49,099 crore, was only marginally higher than last year's Budget Estimates of Rs 2,46,727 crore
February 28, 2016, Sunday
Low defence budget may affect security: Parliamentary panel
Panel's report has suggested that a minimum percentage be fixed for defence expenditure compared to total govt expenditure
February 01, 2016, Monday
Ajai Shukla: A vision for security
Indian security needs a new direction but our military leadership lacks the foresight
March 01, 2015, Sunday
Marginal rise in defence Budget
Record underspend on equipment modernisation; lack of clarity on implementing One rank, One pension scheme
February 28, 2015, Saturday
India raises defence budget modestly as it faces China challenge
The government announced on Saturday a modest 7.9 percent increase in defence spending for the fiscal year starting April 1, ...
February 28, 2015, Saturday
Budget 2015: Defence outlay Rs 246,727 crore
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Saturday said that the government had provided an outlay of Rs.246,727 crore for defence for ...
July 11, 2014, Friday
FDI in defence increased to 49%
Emphasis on indigenous research and development
July 10, 2014, Thursday
Allocation for modernization of state police forces raised to Rs 3000 crores
The union government has raised the allocation for modernization of state police forces from Rs 1,847 crore in 2013-14 to Rs ...
July 10, 2014, Thursday
Govt to allocate Rs 2.29 lakh crore for Defence Ministry
FM said, 'There can be no compromise with the defence of the country'
March 07, 2013, Thursday
Defence indigenisation under Budget squeeze
Indigenous defence projects allocated just Rs 1 cr, down from Rs 89 cr last year