Budget 2018 : Economy
February 19, 2018, Monday
TReDS coverage must be expanded beyond top-rated corporate buyers: Crisil
Now the MSMED Act, 2006 mandates that payments must be paid to MSEs within 45 days
February 16, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: Don't ignore revenue balance and expenditure references
The slippage in the fiscal deficit target for FY18 was not due to poor Budget formulation or design but a consequence of factors ...
February 13, 2018, Tuesday
Chorus of dissent against Budget 2018 grows, tweets Chidambaram
'The chorus of dissent against Budget provisions grows. ... Dr Rathin Roy, Member, PMEAC joins Dr Panagariya'
February 13, 2018, Tuesday
Beyond Arun Jaitley's Budget Speech
Major change proposed by Finance Bill is introduction of the concept of taxing income in India based on 'significant economic ...
February 11, 2018, Sunday
Fiscally, we are anti-Keynesian
Achieving fiscal balance should be govt's long-term plan, but the glide path should be a function of the state of the economy, ...
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Oil prices uncertain, fiscal slippage unlikely, says FM Arun Jaitley
Said fiscal situation would be comfortable next financial year and there were no concerns about slippages from deficit targets
February 10, 2018, Saturday
From fiscal health to monetary policy: Everything Jaitley, Urjit Patel said
FM Jaitley said there was now an increased reliance on the bond market as far as credit was concerned
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Stock market bubble won't cause any major problem, says Urjit Patel
Patel said RBI and Sebi need to be cognisant of stock market movements
February 09, 2018, Friday
States may face tough times as Modicare to cost them Rs 43.3 bn per year
The scheme was announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during his Budget 2018 speech and has come under fire from the ...
February 09, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: Restrictions on using capital gains bonds to save tax
Gains from asset classes apart from property have to be invested in other instruments
February 08, 2018, Thursday
BS Insurance Round Table 2018: Govt's health scheme needs realistic pricing
Discussions around the health insurance scheme were the major talking point at the Round Table, considering the scale and ...
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Budget gave Rs 120-bn relief to salaried class, senior citizens: Jaitley
Observing that India has missed the tag of fastest growing economy by 0.1 per cent, Jaitley said, that as per the IMF, India will ...
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018 to aid growth, but with higher inflation, weaker fiscal balance
The inescapable inference is that govt now finds it extremely difficult to get the deficit down to 3%
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Centre's FY19 mop-up from cess, surcharges to be higher than budgeted capex
The govt hopes to collect Rs 3.02 trillion from cess and surcharges in 2018-19; by comparison, entire capital expenditure for ...
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
Centre sees its GST compensation to states at Rs 900 billion for FY19
Estimated compensation to states is almost 4% of total Budget size; the amount is likely to stay unchanged for FY20 and FY21 as ...
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
Task to strengthen public finances left to next govt after 2019: Fitch
However, the budget target revisions are modest, and are balanced by positive reform momentum and a strong economic outlook, the ...
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
RBI to turn hawkish, keep rates on hold through middle of 2019: Poll
When asked at what level of inflation the RBI would consider taking rates higher, the consensus was 6 per cent, the upper limit ...
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
Budget impact: RBI in a fix, market eyes rate hike amid confidence crisis
Governor Urjit Patel needs to keep interest rates low to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi can bridge a widening fiscal deficit
February 05, 2018, Monday
Budget 2018 is populist in at least two ways, and we're loving it
The consumer sentiments index went up by 3.8 per cent on February 1, the budget day, when the announcements were made
February 05, 2018, Monday
Budget 2018: Jaitley creates two funds worth Rs 100 bn for animal husbandry
Taken together, the value of new funds is around 30% more than total budgetary allocation for entire agriculture ministry