Budget 2018 : Finance
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
Budget impact: RBI may keep policy rates unchanged, talk tough on inflation
We expect the Monetary Policy Committee to tilt towards a hawkish tone from its neutral tone, say economists
February 02, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: Government to use blockchain for digital economy
There are over 4 million users of cryptocurrencies in India
February 02, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: Arun Jaitley's bold policy steps to expand insurance market
FM said the govt would launch a flagship called the National Health Protection Scheme to cover over 100 million poor and ...
February 02, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: FM announces lower PF contribution of 8% for women employees
Move aimed at increasing participation of women in formal sector workforce
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Tech to the aid: Jaitley takes the e-way to growth in Budget 2018
The government would use block chain - a technology used to trace back transactions - in governance and digital payments
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: MP's salaries are doubled, No change in Income Tax slab lefts middle-class disappointed
This new policy on salaries of lawmakers will effective from April 1. In his speech, he said: "The government is proposing ...
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Significant announcement of Budget 2018
FM Arun Jaitley's Budget 2018 speech highlights
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: Govt to set-up unified regulator for IFSC at GIFT city
Globally, most of the financial centers host unified regulator to promote these
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: One-fourth of corporate fund raising should be through bonds
Yields shoot up as government misses fiscal target for 2017-18
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Union Budget 2018: Change In Income Tax Slab?
The salaried individuals have high expectations from this Union budget 2018 which is the last one in Mr. Modi's government.
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: Exports are likely to expand by 15% in FY18, says FM
exports during April-December 2017-18 grew by 12.05 per cent to USD 223.512 billion
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: Retailers expect tax slab relaxation, GST still a concern
The stationery owners said the 12 per cent GST has tremendously affected business, and indicated that a further increase would ...
January 31, 2018, Wednesday
Budget 2018: From input credit to tax relief, hopes of aam aadmi and biz
Ahead of Union Budget 2018-19, Tally Solutions CFO Ganesh Subramanian lists the most important issues that Finance Minister Arun ...
January 31, 2018, Wednesday
Budget 2018 to be presented amid several key challenges: ICICI Securities
Union Budget 2018-19 will be presented on amidst several challenges such as rising crude oil prices, shortfall in revenue ...
January 31, 2018, Wednesday
Budget 2018: FM Arun Jaitley expected to show that India means business
In Union Budget 2018-19, capital market investors would be keen to know of the government's stand on two critical issues of ...
January 31, 2018, Wednesday
Budget 2018: I-T benefits to easy capital gains tax, expectations for IFSC
V Balasubramaniam, MD & CEO of India INX, India's first international exchange, shares his Budget expectations with regard to
January 31, 2018, Wednesday
Budget 2018 should consider higher personal tax rebates: Deloitte survey
All survey respondents in favour of increasing the existing basic exemption limit of Rs 250,000 to at least Rs 300,000; 80% of ...
January 31, 2018, Wednesday
Budget 2018: Will FM provide closure on taxing investments? Key concerns
Ahead of Union Budget 2018-19, industry pundits are taking their bets on what to expect, and various interest groups are making ...
January 28, 2018, Sunday
Budget 2018: Corporate America urges Arun Jaitley to reduce tax uncertainty
USIBC said it believes India must ensure that transfer pricing principles are applied in a fair, consistent manner for all ...
January 26, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: Tax incentives, faster clearances needed for start-ups to grow
Start-ups in the digital arena, particularly the financial technology domain, want from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley more ...