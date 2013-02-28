Budget 2018 : Housing
-
February 12, 2018, Monday
Modi's 'Housing for All' means nothing for India's 100 mn migrant workers
India's urban housing crisis will only aggravate further if the government fails to listen to the needs of this large ...
-
January 31, 2018, Wednesday
Budget 2018: Tightrope walk for Jaitley; expect a focus on housing, infra
Within infra, areas like housing, rural connectivity, digital connectivity, metro projects, waterways, sanitation, urban & rural ...
-
January 29, 2018, Monday
Budget 2018: Govt may finally give industry status to real estate sector
To boost the numbers of indirect and ancillary jobs, Finance ministry has decided to grant the demand
-
January 19, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: Real estate wants infra status widened beyond affordable homes
Industry also seeks higher tax benefits for home buyers, especially as the unit prices in metro cities are higher
-
January 14, 2018, Sunday
Budget 2018: HUA ministry seeks Rs 170 bn to build houses for urban poor
Under PMAY (U), people can avail benefits under various components to buy a house in urban areas
-
March 07, 2016, Monday
Real Estate Bill to be reality in Budget session itself: Naidu
Urban Development Minister Venkiah Naidu stressed that the law would be a 'regulation and not strangulation'
-
March 01, 2015, Sunday
Govt allocates Rs 22,407 cr next fiscal for housing
Rationalisation of capital gains for REITS
-
February 28, 2013, Thursday
Budget proposes urban housing fund; luxury homes to cost more
The Budget for 2013-14 also proposed to levy a 1% TDS on immovable properties of above Rs 50 lakh
-
February 28, 2013, Thursday
First time home buyers to get additional tax break of Rs 1 lakh
Finance Minister P Chidambaram today raised tax deduction limit for first time home buyers by Rs 1 lakh to promote the housing ...