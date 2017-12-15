Budget 2018 : Individual
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
Budget 2018 I-T relief for individuals: No more notices for filing mismatch
I-T department will stop sending demand notices to individuals even when it finds discrepancies in the income reported by them in ...
February 05, 2018, Monday
Budget 2018: Customs duty rates amended in line with 'Make in India'
Amendments have been made in line with initiatives such as Make in India and ease of doing business
February 03, 2018, Saturday
Budget 2018 impact: Govt volte-face on insurance merger surprises regulator
The ratio measures to what extent an insurance company has capital to meet claims from all the business it has covered
February 02, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: Understanding the changes in the tax rules by Arun Jaitley
An analysis by Grant Thornton
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: What Standard deduction and tax on dividend mean for you
In this Budget, a 10 per cent tax has been imposed on the dividend paid by equity mutual funds. Earlier, the dividend was ...
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Higher tax exemption & more: Senior citizens will be happy with Budget 2018
Tax exemption of Rs 50,000 on interest income and Rs 50,000 on health insurance premium
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018 tax sops to senior citizens a big relief: Taxshe's Vandana Suri
I am sure the Budget will gain some political mileage for the present government. But it's okay as long as something good comes ...
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018 makes life more expensive. Full list of what's costlier
Mobile phones, Perfumes and deodrants, Cars, Packaged fruit juices to become expensive
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: Loan disbursement target under MUDRA set at Rs 3 trn for FY19
Launched in April 2015, Rs 4.6 trillion credit has been sanctioned under the scheme so far to 10.38 crore beneficiaries
February 01, 2018, Thursday
No bills needed: Budget 2018 brings back standard deduction after 13 yrs
There is no need for a taxpayer to keep proof of expenses such as bills for medical. The move will reduce the income tax ...
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: Govt may raise equity investment limit for PF bodies
The government had, for the first time, allowed such funds, including the EPFO, to invest in the equity market in 2008.
January 29, 2018, Monday
Ways to Stimulate Employment Generation in Budget 2018
Employment generation is one of the key challenges before the government in the Budget 2018-19.
January 24, 2018, Wednesday
Budget 2018: Managers want Arun Jaitley to align tax cycle to calendar year
Jurisdiction-free e-assessments, gradual reduction in personal tax rates in line with changes in corporation tax and enhanced tax ...
January 21, 2018, Sunday
Union Budget 2018 to bring income tax cheer? Here's why this EY survey thinks so
About 59% of the respondents were of the view that multiple outdated deductions would be replaced with a standard deduction in ...
January 14, 2018, Sunday
Budget 2018: Soon, tax-free Rs 2-mn gratuity for employees may be a reality
At present, formal sector workers with 5 or more years of service are eligible for Rs 1 mn tax-free gratuity after leaving a job ...
January 14, 2018, Sunday
Budget 2018: Govt may drop proposal on self-reporting of income estimates
Experts in the know said the proposal was likely to be dropped in view of adverse comments received from stakeholders
January 11, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: Know your savings if FM Jaitley changes tax exemption limit
Business Standard takes a look at the likely scenarios of change in the personal income-tax exemption limit and how your wallet ...
January 10, 2018, Wednesday
EPF to ELSS: Five key investments you can make under Section 80C
With the end of the financial year fast approaching, the employed need to furnish their Section 80C investments. If you haven't ...
December 19, 2017, Tuesday
Modi's focus may shift to jobs, Budget sops for taxpayers: Harsh Goenka
He says the election results are likely to further strengthen investor confidence in the reforms put in place by the govt
December 15, 2017, Friday
Good news for job seekers! 1st employment policy in Budget 2018 on cards
While's India's economy may be growing at a fast pace, the story on the jobs creation front is just the opposite