Budget 2018 : Infrastructure
February 09, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: Northern Railway gets Rs 90 bn for enhancing signalling system
Rs 3.65 billion has been set aside for video surveillance systems at 1,589 stations in the northern region
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: How Jaitley's circle rate move will impact real estate deals
If a property's sale value is up to 5 per cent below its circle rate, the buyer and seller won't need to pay additional tax
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
Budget 2018: Allocation for affordable housing doubled to Rs 8 billion
Budget revises allocation for EWS and LIG categories under PMAY
February 03, 2018, Saturday
Budget 2018: InvITs lucrative option for road, power transmission projects
Of the various government-owned assets in the roads and power sectors, power transmission projects and road assets built in the ...
February 02, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018 allocates Rs 89.6 bn to Dept of Space for satellite launches
The Centre has allocated around Rs 89.63 billion for Department of Space in the Union Budget for 2018-19. While the allocation is ...
February 02, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: Concerned about safety, govt gives Railways Rs 730 bn
The current year's capital expenditure has been cut by Rs 110 billion
February 02, 2018, Friday
Indian Railways needs more private involvement in the sector: Piyush Goyal
He says he is looking at more effective utilisation of our time and tracks
February 02, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: Hopes for Railways pinned on growth in other earnings
The Railways has avoided any change in fares affecting the 750 billion unreserved second class and suburban commuter passenger km ...
February 02, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: From roads to air travel, govt focuses on urbanisation
The FM announced that the Centre would leverage the India Infrastructure Finance Corporation Limited to help finance major ...
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: India plans to expand airport capacity 5-fold as traffic rises
Apart from augmenting airports in the main metropolitan cities of the country, the government will connect 56 unserved airports ...
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget '18: Your rail journey to become easier; Rs 5.97 trillion for infra
For Indian Railways, Jaitley said the government has allocated capital expenditure of Rs 1.48 trillion for 2018-19
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: Why take a train when you can fly on an airplane
People in states like Rajasthan, West Bengal & Assam would benefit from the plan
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: Govt earmarks Rs 100-bn for telecom infrastructure
500,000 wi-fi hotspots to be set up for rural citizens
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: Arun Jaitley banks on AI, blockchain for digitisation push
Doubles allocation on Digital India programme to Rs 30.73 billion in Budget 2018-19
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget draws 'safety first' strategy for railways with largest ever capex
The Budget 2018 lays an increased emphasis on expanding the suburban railway of Mumbai by 90 kilometres and that of Bengaluru by ...
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Railway Budget 2018: FM announces Rs 1.48 trillion for capacity expansion
Wifi and CCTVs will be progressively provided in all trains and there will be escalators at stations with 25,000- plus footfall
January 26, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: Start-up ecosystem should get a boost to revive investments
Institutional investments in commercial real estate is expected to see an upsurge this year and shared workplaces will continue ...
January 25, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: Logistics sector wants FM Jaitley to lift regulatory barriers
The sector also expects the Narendra Modi government to offer a seamless, transparent digital platform to ensure easy movement of ...
January 23, 2018, Tuesday
Budget 2018: Centre's FY19 capex may rise 16% to Rs 3.6 trn, pvt sector shy
For PSUs and Centre combined, capex target is very likely to cross Rs 4.2 trillion -- highest for any given year, surpassing ...
January 21, 2018, Sunday
Budget 2018 to be historical; Railways' capital investment to triple: Goyal
Goyal also said that the Mumbai local train would soon be revamped and all issues would be solved in the coming five years