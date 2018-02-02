Budget 2018 : Markets
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Corporate bond norms by Sept; investors on right path with MFs: Sebi chief
Sebi chief adds that LTCG tax to have minimal impact on Indian markets; global factors pose greater risk
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
Markets slump: Will govt scrap LTCG tax? Adhia says will 'look into' fixes
Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said he will discuss the issue of fall in local markets with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
February 05, 2018, Monday
Budget 2018: Don't blame LTCG tax for Sensex slippage, says Finance secy
Adhia said the 10 per cent tax on long-term capital gains (LTCG) is a 'subsidised rate'
February 05, 2018, Monday
As Sensex plunges 1,150 points in two days, Rs 5-trn investor wealth eroded
Post Union Budget on February 1, the 30-share Sensex has plummeted by 1,150 points in two sessions
February 05, 2018, Monday
Slump in equity indices cannot be attributed to LTCG tax: Jaitley
Talking on the similar vein, Finance and Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia on Monday said equity investments still remain ...
February 05, 2018, Monday
Budget 2018: Traders wary of Jaitley's fiscal math as bond losses persist
Modi's government in Thursday's union budget said it will aim for a budget shortfall of 3.3 per cent in the year starting on ...
February 05, 2018, Monday
Budget 2018: How to tax intuitively
Govt imposed a 10% tax on long-term capital gains - mainly on equity funds and share purchases made after February 1, 2018
February 05, 2018, Monday
Budget 2018: Markets will consolidate over next 6 months, says Jaipuria
I think the government is likely to achieve the set target for FY19 if it maintains a tight ship, says Jaipuria
February 05, 2018, Monday
Budget 2018 impact: Equity MF schemes with dividend option may lose assets
Collectively, over 400 equity mutual funds with growth option manage assets worth Rs 1.5 trillion
February 05, 2018, Monday
LTCG tax: Choose funds based on investment horizon, not on tax advantage
With the introduction of 10% tax both on long-term capital gains and on dividend, choose funds based on investment horizon and ...
February 05, 2018, Monday
Budget 2018 impact: Nervous times for debt market; bond yields hit new high
There could be a sudden issuance of massive amounts of corporate paper in a rising yield scenario
February 05, 2018, Monday
Budget 2018: Seniors in lower tax slabs should opt for fixed deposits
Debt funds still make sense for those in the highest tax bracket
February 05, 2018, Monday
Budget 2018 impact: Indian stock market's reaction is fairly bearish
The Indian bond market has also responded bearishly with a spike in sovereign yields. The yield of the benchmark 10-year bond has ...
February 04, 2018, Sunday
Budget 2018: Investors could lap up Ulips to skirt LTCG tax, says report
Meanwhile, mutual fund experts are of the opinion that the taxation move on equity gains as well as on dividends from mutual ...
February 04, 2018, Sunday
FPI inflows at $3.5 bn in January on expectations of better earnings
However, the pace of FPI flows may slow down in the short term due to the new tax introduced on equity investments
February 03, 2018, Saturday
How Jaitley punctured Bitcoin mania: Global prices slid 25% after Budget
The issues around cryptocurrency use and taxation remain; the segment insists it is committed to helping stop illegitimate use, ...
February 03, 2018, Saturday
Black Friday for D-Street: Worst post-Budget market performance since 2009
Sensex, Nifty post biggest fall since Nov 2016
February 02, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018 Market Impact: Most newly listed stocks escape unhurt
After Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's Budget 2018 announcements, while half the stocks in NSE's Nifty50 and Nifty Midcap50 ...
February 02, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: Have skin in Bitcoin game? Don't worry, cryptos not 'illegal'
Legal or not, the taxman is already looking at cryptocurrencies and those who trade in them
February 02, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: Jaitley told don't kill cryptocurrencies in India; here's why
Arun Jaitley announcing during Union Budget speech that virtual currencies are no legal tender