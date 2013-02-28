Budget 2018 : PSUs
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: Govt to merge 3 insurance cos, list entity on stock exchange
The minister also said the government has begun strategic disinvestment in 24 public sector units (PSUs), including national ...
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget '18:Sebi may allow large corporate to float bonds for 1/4th of needs
The move is aimed at deepening the corporate bond market and encourage companies to tap this route for funds
January 27, 2018, Saturday
Budget 2018: FinMin could raise disinvestment target to Rs 1 trn
Likelihood of outstripping 2017-18 budgeted estimate of Rs 725 bn seen as key driver; Air India sale to be marquee disinvestment ...
December 20, 2017, Wednesday
Farmers must get remunerative prices: SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar
We are in the resolution phase; the recognition phase (of stressed loans) is more or less over, says Rajnish Kumar
December 05, 2017, Tuesday
Central govt counts on divestment to deliver
New Delhi, 4 DecemberAs it tries to meet a tight fiscal deficit target for 2017-18, the government hopes that the proceeds from ...
March 04, 2016, Friday
Budgetary allocations for PSUs squeezed in 2016-17
Budgetary support for Plan investments in public enterprises is now projected to grow at a mere 0.4% to Rs 1.04 lakh crore in ...
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
I would rather be conservative in my targets and improve: Arun Jaitley
Interview with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Budget 2016
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Budget 2016: With public sector push, Jaitley hopes to boost private investment
Railway, roads in focus; action plan being drawn up to revive unserved and underserved airports
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget 2016: Air India to receive Rs 1,713 crore
The airline had in the financial year ended on March 31, 2015, reported a net loss of Rs 5,860 cr.
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget 2016: Inadequate support for PSBs, govt moves towards consolidation
FM tells media govt is committed to bringing down its stake in PSU banks to 52%, but not before strengthening of balance sheets
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget 2016: Jaitley proposes listing of PSU general insurance companies
The FM said that public listing of public sector general insurance & undertaking are significant changes in FDI policy.
February 22, 2016, Monday
IOC against import duty on crude oil
India imported 189 mt of crude oil in 2014-15, valued at $112 billion. In the current financial year, the value of imports is ...
February 18, 2016, Thursday
Odisha wants Budgetary support for IOC petro complex, PCPIR hub
State urges Centre to provide funds for basic infra at PCIPR and budgetary support for IOC to finance the capital cost of the ...
January 24, 2016, Sunday
Govt may infuse more than planned Rs 70,000 crore in PSU Banks
An announcement in the upcoming Union Budget is likely
March 02, 2015, Monday
Budget cuts petroleum subsidy by half
Oil firms capital expenditure is seen rising 5% to Rs 76,565 cr
March 01, 2015, Sunday
'Privatisation' makes comeback after 10 yrs
Jaitley revives Vajpayee's strategic disinvestment concept to achieve ambitious Rs 69,500 crore from PSU stake sales
July 11, 2014, Friday
Govt to cut bank stakes but retain majority
Market uneasy at absence of fresh capital infusion; happier at moves on autonomy, NPAs
July 06, 2014, Sunday
Modi to target record asset sales in Budget: source
The government will seek to raise up to a record $11.7 billion in asset sales in its maiden budget this week, a senior government ...
March 01, 2013, Friday
Selloff target to double in FY14
Total revenue pegged at Rs 55,000 cr; a fourth of this to be raised by selling stakes in private firms
February 28, 2013, Thursday
Post offices allocated Rs 532 crore for IT modernisation
Government has allocated Rs 532 crore for IT Modernisation project of Post offices which are gearing up to offfer core banking ...