Budget 2018 : Telecom
-
February 02, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: Govt expects 58% jump in telecom revenue for current fiscal
The Department of Telecommunications has already sought the recommendations of Trai on price and timing of the next spectrum ...
-
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: Experts hail govt's move to support 5G test bed at IIT Madras
The centre at IIT-Chennai can work on the development of IoT and Machine to Machine applications which are relevant and best ...
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Bharat Net allocation moves up to Rs 10,000 crore for 2017-18
Jaitley said the recent spectrum auctions have removed the spectrum scarcity in the country
-
March 13, 2016, Sunday
Service tax levy on spectrum to increase tariff rates: COAI
Proposal to declare spectrum allocation as service tax will result in tax burden of Rs 77,000 crore and will take a toll on ...
-
February 29, 2016, Monday
Revenue from communication services pegged at Rs 98,995 cr, govt to levy service tax on spectrum trading deals
Government expects revenue of Rs 98,994.93 crore from communication services in 2016-17, including proceeds from spectrum auction ...
-
February 19, 2016, Friday
Budget wishlist: Telecom sector
Trai came out with regulations reducing termination rates for the sector by 20 paise a minute to 14 paise a minute, effective ...
-
February 28, 2015, Saturday
Budget sees Rs 42,866 crores revenue from telecom sector in 2016
The government expects revenue of 428.66 billion rupees ($6.95 billion) from the telecoms sector, including from auctions of its ...
-
March 01, 2013, Friday
Samsung looking to revise handset prices
Finance Minister P Chidambaram has proposed a 6% excise duty on mobile phones above Rs 2,000
-
March 01, 2013, Friday
IT hopes for indirect benefits
Thrust on tech adoption in big govt schemes to help the sector
-
February 28, 2013, Thursday
Govt expects lower revenue from spectrum
For the financial year 2013-14, government expects a revenue of Rs 40,847.05 crore
-
February 28, 2013, Thursday
Mobile phones above Rs 2,000 set to cost more
Mobile phones are set to become costlier with Finance Minister P Chidambaram raising excise duty to 6% on handsets priced above ...
-
March 17, 2012, Saturday
In power, FM works on fuel & financing
The Budget tried to build on the incentives to the limping power sector granted by the Prime Minister recently. It cut customs ...
-
March 16, 2012, Friday
Govt exempts levy on imported fuel for power plants
The government today proposed a slew of steps including customs duty exemption on imported fuel and lower levy on overseas funds ...
-
March 16, 2012, Friday
FM lays stress on addressing oil subsidy issue
The heavy subsidy burden India carries for petroleum products will have to be addressed, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said ...
-
March 16, 2012, Friday
Govt needs to contain prices to cut subsidies
Reiterating the need to contain subsidies through better targeting, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said the government will ...
-
February 26, 2010, Friday
Rs 400 cr hike in fast breeder nuclear-reactor project
Government proposed on Friday a hike of over Rs 400 crore in the Union Budget to set up the prototype Fast Breeder Reactor, while ...
-
February 26, 2010, Friday
Fuel prices to rise by up to Rs 2.67 a litre
Petrol and diesel prices will go up by Rs 2.67 a litre and Rs 2.58 per litre, respectively, after Finance Minister Pranab ...
-
February 26, 2010, Friday
Govt proposes 61% hike for renewable energy ministry
Government on Friday proposed a 61 per cent increase at Rs 1,000 crore for the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.
-
February 26, 2010, Friday
Govt levies cess on coal; prices likely to go up
The government today proposed a coal cess of Rs 50 to create a fund for promoting clean energy, a move which may push up fossil ...