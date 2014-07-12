-
Jul 12, 2014, 14:16 PM ISTNo word in Rail Budget on track conversion in Tripura:Minister
have sought clarification on plans of converting the meter gauge railway lines into broad gauge:Transport minister ...
-
Feb 27, 2013, 17:45 PM ISTRail freight hike may impact margins for cement players: report
The proposed 5.79% hike imposed on the rail freight in the Railways Budget 2013-2014 may negatively impact the margins ...
-
Feb 27, 2013, 17:06 PM ISTGovt plans five more rail freight corridors
The government is planning to build five new dedicated freight corridors connecting cities in different parts of the ...
-
Feb 27, 2013, 00:55 AM ISTRlys skips reforms signal
The poll-bound United Progressive Alliance on Tuesday presented a railway budget that lacked long-term vision to mend ...
-
Feb 27, 2013, 00:49 AM ISTKolkata metro project gets just Rs 475 crore
With Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) out of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at Centre, ...
-
Feb 27, 2013, 00:48 AM ISTMumbai gets 72 services
Of the 75 services promised last year, political parties and representatives of passenger associations said only 18 new ...
-
Feb 27, 2013, 00:31 AM ISTFuel price adjustment has to be dynamic, it can go either way: Pawan Kumar Bansal
Immediately after presenting his budget in Parliament, Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal answered questions on ...
-
Feb 27, 2013, 00:30 AM ISTFreight rate gets a fuel link
The rates will be revised twice a year, Bansal, who is the first Congress minister to present a railway budget in 17 ...
-
Feb 27, 2013, 00:28 AM ISTFinancially stressed, but high on hiring
World's largest employer with 1.4 million staff plans to hire 152,000 more this year
-
Feb 27, 2013, 00:28 AM ISTCancellation, reservation & tatkal charges up
These should fetch the railways an extra Rs 881 crore in 2013-14
-
Feb 27, 2013, 00:26 AM ISTFewer rollouts as austerity sets in
Bansal announces priority status for 347 ongoing projects
-
Feb 27, 2013, 00:24 AM ISTHigh borrowings to continue
At Rs 13,146 cr, the surplus would be lower than that targeted by Bansal's predecessor, Dinesh Trivedi
-
Feb 27, 2013, 00:21 AM ISTMove to delink politics & fares in cold storage
The aim of an RTA is to rationalise rail fares and take fare fixation out of the ambit of political influence
-
Feb 27, 2013, 00:21 AM ISTFund raising presents a formidable challenge
Bansal hopes to raise Rs 6,000 core through the PPP route
-
Feb 27, 2013, 00:20 AM ISTThis budget is a victim of 2014 general elections
While the entire world has been looking at India as the engine of growth, India ought to have looked at Indian Railways ...
-
Feb 27, 2013, 00:20 AM ISTOppn slams 'Congress-centric, inflationary' budget
Of the 67 express trains introduced, a considerable portion has been given to poll-bound Rajasthan
-
Feb 27, 2013, 00:20 AM ISTFuel adjustment component would avoid further deterioration in railways' fiscal health: Vinay Mittal & Vijaya Kanth
The rail ministry today announced a reformist budget
-
Feb 27, 2013, 00:20 AM ISTFocus back on dedicated freight corridor
Freight traffic on the golden quadrilateral and its two diagonals carry 55 per cent of revenue- earning freight traffic ...
-
Feb 27, 2013, 00:16 AM ISTFinancing Plan expenditure a challenge
GBS for 2013-14 is expected to increase by a mere 8.33%
-
Feb 27, 2013, 00:16 AM ISTRs 1,000 cr each for land and station wings
Railway Minister P K Bansal on Tuesday proposed to fix a target of Rs 1,000 crore of earnings each for the Rail Land ...
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- Grounding of 11 IndiGo, GoAir planes leaves hundreds of passengers stranded
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme