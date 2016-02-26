-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
IRCTC, IRCON to be listed: Railways mega holding co on the backburner?
Railway authorities termed listing of these companies as a 'shocker'
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
IRCTC, IRCON, IRFC to be listed on bourses: Jaitley during Budget address
Government will continue to use the ETF route for disinvestment of PSUs
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Rail stocks decline 3-5% ahead of Railway Budget
The investors are looking for a safety fund for Railways
January 26, 2017, Thursday
Replacing British-era rail bridges may take 60 years
26% bridges are over 100-year old, 5% crossed 140 years
January 21, 2017, Saturday
Railways might miss capex target by over 20%
But rail officials expect to achieve at least last year's actual, which is close to Rs 1 lakh crore
January 17, 2017, Tuesday
Railways' 'Mission 41K' to save energy worth Rs 41,000 cr
The ministry plans to achieve this target by doubling the current pace of electrification
December 21, 2016, Wednesday
Sops for railways unlikely as Jaitley says customers must pay for services
They have decided that by 2019 all its accounting will move to accrual system
December 21, 2016, Wednesday
Railways' budgetary support may be up 12%
From the next financial year, the railways will not have to pay any dividend, which will save the carrier approximately Rs 10,000 ...
December 20, 2016, Tuesday
Arun Jaitley backs outsourcing of non-core functions of railways
The government had in September scrapped the 92-year old practice of presenting a separate railway budget
September 21, 2016, Wednesday
India to merge rail, general budgets; end non-plan, plan distinction
Officials said a better indicator of productive and general expenditure will be replacing the plan and non-plan distiction that ...
March 08, 2016, Tuesday
'Cosmetic' changes proposed in Rail Budget: Opposition
RJD's Narayan Yadav said problems like security, food quality are unresolved, witnessing 'Back in India'
February 28, 2016, Sunday
Railways state minister oppose rail privatisation under NDA rule
He said despite financial constraints, Rs 4,200 crore has been sanctioned for Madhya Pradesh to strengthen and develop the rail ...
February 27, 2016, Saturday
Railway expenses increase 19% on pay, pensions
Seventh Pay Commission to hit spending on infra development
February 27, 2016, Saturday
Odisha hails Budget, Tamil Nadu criticises
Odisha is celebrating the biggest largesse from the Railway Budget 2016-17, while Tamil Nadu has slammed it despite getting a ...
February 27, 2016, Saturday
Passenger volumes dip for third year
Passenger volumes carried by the national transporter touched a peak of 8,420 mn in 2012-13 and have dipped to an estimated 8,101 ...
February 27, 2016, Saturday
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says her state was deprived in Railway Budget
Banerjee was the Railway minister between 2009 and 2011 during the UPA-2 regime
February 27, 2016, Saturday
Prabhu's freight corridors dream hinges on GST
FMCG, automobile industries say if GST regime kicks in, rail hubs can take Make in India to a new high
February 27, 2016, Saturday
Indian Railways mulls incubators to promote start-ups
On an annual basis, we'll seek out solutions to Indian Railways' most critical problems through 'innovation challenge': Suresh ...
February 26, 2016, Friday
Railway push to grab auto transport pie
Automakers in the south are expecting a reduction of 10-15% in cost of transporting vehicles.
February 26, 2016, Friday
Rail budget evokes mixed reaction in Koraput, Malkangiri
People are dejected since neither any new train has been announced from Koraput to Bhubaneswar nor any existing train extended to ...
