Budget 2018 : Reactions
February 12, 2018, Monday
Budget 2018: How Jaitley turned classroom blackboards into 'digital boards'
The finance minister's emphasis on the need to move away from blackboards to digital boards signifies the role that technology ...
March 27, 2016, Sunday
MSMEs can reap Rs 2 trillion business from Budget boost: Report
These benefits are roughly 10.5% of the total expenditure of the Budget estimate for 2016-17, the agency said in a note
March 16, 2016, Wednesday
Jaimini Bhagwati: Illusory Budget numbers
In the Indian context, it is the gross primary deficit rather than the fiscal deficit that should be more in focus
March 15, 2016, Tuesday
Parthasarathi Shome: Ramifications of Budget 2016-17
The Budget does not convince after reading between the lines
March 15, 2016, Tuesday
A K Bhattacharya: Six takeaways and one lesson
It is a good occasion to look a little more closely at the implications of Jaitley's proposals in light of various reactions to ...
March 14, 2016, Monday
Budget lacks push for manufacturing growth
The survey was conducted by Feedback Consulting, a research-based consultancy, among its 35-odd clients
March 12, 2016, Saturday
New options for saving capital gains tax
By investing Rs 50 lakh in a start-up directly or indirectly, you can optimise your tax savings
March 12, 2016, Saturday
C S C Sekhar: Budget - positive for agriculture
One shortcoming is that there is little attempt to incentivise states to invest more in agriculture. Much of the growth in ...
March 11, 2016, Friday
T N Ninan: Budgets - the long view
Finance ministers have little leeway for introducing change until the share of taxes in GDP grows
March 09, 2016, Wednesday
BJP asks MPs to take budget to the people
To become the focal point in the implementation & monitoring of schemes like Fasal Bima Yojana, Mudra Bank & Jan Dhan ...
March 07, 2016, Monday
Farmers see Modi's budget as all promise, no delivery
Govt doubled spending on agriculture and farmers' welfare to $5.3 billion so their incomes would double by 2022
March 06, 2016, Sunday
Nothing much to cheer about
Whether it is retirement savings or expenses, there will be some additional burden from the Union Budget. On the positive side, ...
March 06, 2016, Sunday
Industry body seeks rollback of Customs duty on raw cashew nut
The KCMA president warned that the government's move would result in the closure of all tiny and small industries
March 05, 2016, Saturday
PM reviews infra projects
Calls for immediate measures to ensure housing for all and scale up broadband connectivity
March 05, 2016, Saturday
Additional cess to be subsumed in GST within one year: CBEC
Govt has imposed two new cesses, one related to farm and another for infrastructure
March 05, 2016, Saturday
EPF tax puts financial future of youth in jeopardy: Nitish
Bihar CM says with new cesses, govt has further swindled states of their share
March 04, 2016, Friday
Honda, Hyundai to raise prices but M&M to hold
Hyundai has announced it would increase prices in range of Rs 2,889 to Rs 82,906 from March 1
March 04, 2016, Friday
Hyundai raises prices by up to Rs 82,906
Entry level Eon costlier by Rs 2,889 while premium SUV Santa Fe by Rs 82,906
March 04, 2016, Friday
Jewellers extend pan-India strike till March 7
Govt has reimposed 1% excise duty on gems and jewellery sector without input credit and 12.5% with input credit
March 04, 2016, Friday
Make in India golf cars get a Budget boost
Customs duty on imported golf cars hiked six times to 60 per cent