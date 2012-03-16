Budget 2018 Reactions : Auto
March 04, 2016, Friday
Make in India golf cars get a Budget boost
Customs duty on imported golf cars hiked six times to 60 per cent
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Mercedes-Benz to hike prices by up to Rs 5 lakh
In India, the German luxury carmaker sells models ranging from A Class to Maybach, priced between Rs 28 lakh & Rs 1.67 crore.
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Auto companies' hopes soar
The major automakers, including tractor and light trucks, see a boost from greater government spending in rural areas
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
A fine balancing act: Vishal Kampani
Says the FM has sent strong signals to global investors and rating agencies about the govt's commitment to adhering to its ...
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget 2016: Govt's steps are 'excellent'
India Inc applauds Budget 2016, says govt is doing the right thing
March 09, 2015, Monday
For the armed forces, Budget brings no cheer
The allocation of Rs 94,588 cr for capital investment in 2015-16 is woefully short of the total investment plan of Rs 20 lakh cr ...
March 01, 2015, Sunday
Excise duty hike may not push prices of consumer goods
Right step Footwear makers, on the other hand, will lower prices of leather products priced above Rs 1,000, given a reduction in ...
March 01, 2015, Sunday
GST timeline was the best feature: Pawan Goenka
There is a clear timeline for rollout of the goods & services tax (GST). That is the best we could have expected.We were ...
July 13, 2014, Sunday
A lot of reforms will happen outside the Budget: Jyoti Jaipuria
Interview with MD & Head of Research, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
July 13, 2014, Sunday
Budget positive for auto sector: Ashok Leyland
Says increase in FDI in any sector is a welcome sign
July 10, 2014, Thursday
Don't expect the govt to keep on giving subsidies for auto industry: TVS Motor CMD
Says it's a very practical Budget
March 06, 2013, Wednesday
Growth hurdles for Mahindra & Mahindra
Increasing competition, higher product prices post Budget and running costs could moderate growth rates, going ahead
March 01, 2013, Friday
Mumbai-Bangalore corridor big step: Adi Godrej
The finance minister has attempted to focus on the nitty-gritty, such as clarifying what FII and FDI investments are. This is ...
February 28, 2013, Thursday
Luxury cars, SUVs to cost more
Cost of imported luxury cars and superbikes and sports utility vehicles that are made in India are expected to go up with the ...
March 28, 2012, Wednesday
Honda to hike City prices again by up to Rs 10,000
"Last week, we had passed on the impact of excise duty hike partially to our City customers as it was a big amount. However, as ...
March 21, 2012, Wednesday
Audi hikes prices by up to 14%
Luxury car maker Audi has raised prices of its entire range of products in India by up to 14% due to hike in excise and customs ...
March 18, 2012, Sunday
With no tax on diesel vehicles, auto makers mull expansion
As the Budget has spared diesel vehicles from the much feared additional tax, auto firms such as M&M, Hyundai and Maruti ...
March 18, 2012, Sunday
Auto companies waste no time in raising prices
Manufacturers of two and three-wheelers and commercial vehicles have wasted no time in passing on the excise duty increase to the ...
March 16, 2012, Friday
It's a mixed bag: Royal Sundaram
The overall budget seems to be a balanced one. In view of the economic conditions of the country, it is important to encourage ...
March 16, 2012, Friday
Ford to raise prices to post-Budget
Ford's India unit will increase the prices of its cars as a result of a hike in excise duty announced in the Union Budget on ...