Budget 2018 Reactions : Defence
March 03, 2016, Thursday
Defence allocation remains a mystery
Govt has not clarified if new accounting base used
March 02, 2015, Monday
Ajai Shukla: Needed - defence budgeting structures
Imaginative budgeting requires a top-down approach, where strategic demands determine procurement priorities
March 01, 2015, Sunday
My Budget: Prahlad Kakar
The noted ad film maker says investment in infrastructure - power, roads and more - is commendable
July 11, 2014, Friday
HAL welcomes increased defence FDI, new airports
HAL Chief R K Tyagi says the Budget seeks to create conducive environment for tech development and research
July 10, 2014, Thursday
Raising FDI in defence 'will harm national security: Antony
Attacking the NDA government for raising the FDI limit to 49 per cent in the defence sector, former Defence Minister AK Antony ...
March 03, 2013, Sunday
New Defence Budget leaves ex-Army generals, experts unhappy
The Defence Budget for this year, which is 1.79 per cent of the GDP, has come under criticism from former Army generals and ...
February 26, 2010, Friday
Analysts, industry captains welcome defence allocation
Welcoming the Rs 60,000 crore allocation for armed forces' capital expenditure in the Budget, defence analysts and industry ...
July 07, 2009, Tuesday
Police budget up a third
The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks have caused a sharp rise in the outlay for paramilitary forces in 2009-10. The attacks exposed ...