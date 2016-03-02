Budget 2018 Reactions : Economy
February 12, 2018, Monday
Budget 2018: How Jaitley turned classroom blackboards into 'digital boards'
The finance minister's emphasis on the need to move away from blackboards to digital boards signifies the role that technology ...
March 16, 2016, Wednesday
Jaimini Bhagwati: Illusory Budget numbers
In the Indian context, it is the gross primary deficit rather than the fiscal deficit that should be more in focus
March 15, 2016, Tuesday
Parthasarathi Shome: Ramifications of Budget 2016-17
The Budget does not convince after reading between the lines
March 15, 2016, Tuesday
A K Bhattacharya: Six takeaways and one lesson
It is a good occasion to look a little more closely at the implications of Jaitley's proposals in light of various reactions to ...
March 12, 2016, Saturday
C S C Sekhar: Budget - positive for agriculture
One shortcoming is that there is little attempt to incentivise states to invest more in agriculture. Much of the growth in ...
March 11, 2016, Friday
T N Ninan: Budgets - the long view
Finance ministers have little leeway for introducing change until the share of taxes in GDP grows
March 09, 2016, Wednesday
BJP asks MPs to take budget to the people
To become the focal point in the implementation & monitoring of schemes like Fasal Bima Yojana, Mudra Bank & Jan Dhan ...
March 05, 2016, Saturday
Additional cess to be subsumed in GST within one year: CBEC
Govt has imposed two new cesses, one related to farm and another for infrastructure
March 03, 2016, Thursday
Mihir S Sharma: A forward-looking Budget, finally
Arun Jaitley's third Budget is doubly impressive given he had to deal with the PM's hard pivot to the economic left
March 03, 2016, Thursday
Rathin Roy: Of Tagore, Tiruvalluvar and pet lovers
Reflecting the chaos and complexities of our country, Budget speeches have consistently included amusing postulations
March 03, 2016, Thursday
Rahul demands rollback of proposed EPF withdrawal tax
The total portfolio under the pension and provident fund scheme is estimated to be around Rs 6.5 lakh crore
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Body blow for special economic zones
The change in the latest Budget will impact the sale and rent of SEZ units of companies like Adani Port, which has large SEZs in ...
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Political expediency wins over cooperative federalism
Cess, surcharges come in handy
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
BJP, ministers on overdrive to sell Budget theme
Modi himself urges all MPs from ruling coalition to go to their constituencies to publicise the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana ...
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Duty alterations for Make in India to increase competitiveness, not protectionism: Jayant Sinha
Interview with Minister of state for finance
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
RBI, government on same page on monetary policy panel: Shaktikanta Das
Interview with Economic affairs secretary
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Vodafone, Cairn welcome to settle retrospective tax issues: Hasmukh Adhia
Interview with Revenue secretary
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Comprehensive, yet focused: Keki Mistry
Undoubtedly, the finance minister's goal is to ensure that India remains a beacon of hope by being on a growth path that matches ...
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Intent positive, delivery suspect: Ravi Uppal
Increased incomes and modernisation of practices in the farm and rural industrial sector will have a huge positive impact
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Fertile ground for farmers: Sumant Sinha
The power sector also has had its fair share of incentives, though not all are specifically spelt out in the Budget