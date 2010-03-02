Budget 2018 Reactions : Energy
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Crude cess to ease burden on upstream oil firms
The imposition of 20% Ad Valorem cess is expected to translate into net savings of Rs 2,158 crore for the state-run explorer ONGC
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Doubled coal cess to increase power tariff by 15 paisa/unit
Clean Environment Fund to hurt power prices
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Budget 2016: Wind sector to take a hit as accelerated depreciation tax benefit capped at 40%
The sector had enjoyed accelerated depreciation of 80 per cent under the Income Tax Act
March 01, 2015, Sunday
Energy policy on the right path: Kirit S Parikh
The coal tax will generate at least Rs 10,000 crore per year and it will be used to promote renewables
July 12, 2014, Saturday
Govt's petro subsidy burden might ease
Could be lower than Budget estimate if recent crude oil price trend stays - and if Rs value stays stable
July 12, 2014, Saturday
Lower duty to fuel demand for branded petrol
Excise duty cut has been a long standing demand of the oil marketing companies
July 12, 2014, Saturday
Private discoms get power-packed deal
Of the budgetary allocation of Rs 1,500 cr in 2013-14, only Rs 125 cr was used.
July 11, 2014, Friday
CIL likely to raise coal prices next month
To pass on burden of higher clean energy cess and fuel cost to consumers
March 01, 2013, Friday
With import duty & freight hike, power to cost more
Consumers might be looking at a slight increase in their utility bills this year, thanks to changes proposed in both union Budget ...
February 28, 2013, Thursday
FM assures growth momentum in power sector
Finance minister P Chidambaram has not only acknowledged the problems faced by the power industry largely due to fuel constraints ...
March 19, 2012, Monday
PowerMin to seek 19% duty on imported power gear, again
The Power Ministry is likely to move its proposal to levy 19% duty on imported electricity equipment for large projects to the ...
March 18, 2012, Sunday
Will take corrective steps to deal with oil prices: FM
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee today said the government will take "corrective decision" in consultation with all ...
March 18, 2012, Sunday
Power tariffs may come down
The Budget may have made everything else expensive, but power consumers will not have much to complain. This is so because ...
March 17, 2012, Saturday
More coal imports likely following duty reduction
Seeking to address the coal shortage affecting the power and steel sectors, government has announced a slew of measures for ...
March 17, 2012, Saturday
Pvt power firms look to tap ECB route for resources
Private power companies are bullish on tapping more foreign currency loans now, as the withholding tax on such debt has been ...
March 16, 2012, Friday
Budget contradicts on ECB availability in Power sector: Ushdev International
In general, it is a lacklustre budget. The budget has anyway given some leeway for Dividend Distribution Tax at one level when ...
March 16, 2012, Friday
Positive Budget for power sector: Tata Power
The government today proposed a slew of measures including customs duty exemption on imported fuel and lower levy on overseas ...
March 16, 2012, Friday
Rangarajan sees action on diesel subsidy in FY13
The government will take action to reduce subsidies on diesel during FY13 that begins on April 1, the Prime Minister's chief ...
March 16, 2012, Friday
FM lays stress on addressing oil subsidy issue
The heavy subsidy burden India carries for petroleum products will have to be addressed, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said ...
March 02, 2010, Tuesday
OMCs continue southbound journey post Budget
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Hindustan Petroleum ...