March 12, 2016, Saturday
New options for saving capital gains tax
By investing Rs 50 lakh in a start-up directly or indirectly, you can optimise your tax savings
March 06, 2016, Sunday
Nothing much to cheer about
Whether it is retirement savings or expenses, there will be some additional burden from the Union Budget. On the positive side, ...
March 05, 2016, Saturday
EPF tax puts financial future of youth in jeopardy: Nitish
Bihar CM says with new cesses, govt has further swindled states of their share
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Focus on fiscal consolidation a positive: Naresh Takkar
Benefitting from various revenue augmentation measures, the overall tax revenue growth assumed in the Budget appears realistic
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Comprehensive, yet focused: Keki Mistry
Undoubtedly, the finance minister's goal is to ensure that India remains a beacon of hope by being on a growth path that matches ...
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Will the stock markets' relief rally last?
Net-net, the long-term trend still seems to be down. But the Budget seems to have sparked a relief rally. The initial market ...
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
We haven't heard the last word on GAAR yet: Jyotivardhan Jaipuria
Interview with Founder and MD, Veda Investment Managers
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
12 stocks to watch out for
The Budget's proposals of hiking taxes for the rich and duties on certain products like automobiles and cigarettes may appear ...
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Enormous resistances at Nifty 7,250-7,300 levels
Although it ended Budget session in the red, there was a big bounce on Tuesday, as the index moved up by over three per cent and ...
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Lack of boosters: foreign brokers
Some brokerages have raised concerns over high dependence on divestment and telecom spectrum sales for achieving fiscal ...
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
It is a big enough boost for banks: S Naren
The announcement on operationalising the Banks Board Bureau to streamline public-sector banks will further help the banking
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
A mixed bag at best: Madan Sabnavis
The approach to bank restructuring has been quite ambiguous though
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Major push for financial reforms: Rashesh Shah
Says FM has provided much-needed tax incentives for new manufacturing companies and reforms for start-ups
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
A fine balancing act: Vishal Kampani
Says the FM has sent strong signals to global investors and rating agencies about the govt's commitment to adhering to its ...
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget is a let-down for banking sector, says banks' union
Banks see no drastic measure in Budget to recover bad loans
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget 2016: Brokers disappointed over hike in STT
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has increased STT on sale of stock options from 0.017% to 0.05%
February 29, 2016, Monday
Arun Jaitley unveils a budget for the poor: Expert views
Modi is now trying to correct his pro-corporate and pro-rich image through this budget, said political analyst Satish Mishra
March 09, 2015, Monday
StatsGuru: How markets reacted to the Budget
How have the markets reacted to the Union Budget?
March 03, 2015, Tuesday
FII debt inflows to sustain as govt keeps rate lower
The FII limit in government bond is full while for corporate bonds, about 70% has been exhausted
March 03, 2015, Tuesday
Rajan says public debt not a problem yet
Says the debt burden and large budgetary subsidies could constrain the speed of improvements in credit metrics