March 02, 2016, Wednesday
PF tax issue to be addressed during Budget discussion: Arun Jaitley
TMC leader Sudip Bandhyopadhyaya said the Budget proposal to tax the EPF has caused nation-wide concern
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
The 10 laws that Jaitley wants to change
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had on Monday proposed to bring in new legislation and change some laws. Here is a look at the 10 ...
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Political expediency wins over cooperative federalism
Cess, surcharges come in handy
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
BJP, ministers on overdrive to sell Budget theme
Modi himself urges all MPs from ruling coalition to go to their constituencies to publicise the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana ...
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Duty alterations for Make in India to increase competitiveness, not protectionism: Jayant Sinha
Interview with Minister of state for finance
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
RBI, government on same page on monetary policy panel: Shaktikanta Das
Interview with Economic affairs secretary
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Vodafone, Cairn welcome to settle retrospective tax issues: Hasmukh Adhia
Interview with Revenue secretary
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Emphasis is on PM's key initiatives
Customs and excise duty rates have been amended mainly to promote Make in India
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Social, human development get a boost
However, fiscal constraints have led to a scaling down of targets in health and education
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Budget 2016: Credit positive, uncertainties on few fronts, says Fitch
It said the policy agenda for reform and consolidation are credit positive, but implementation risks remain significant
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
MSMEs to gain from presumptive tax changes: Kalraj Mishra
About 3.3 million assessees in the MSME category will benefit from these changes, said the Mishra.
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Sticking to its priorities: Sam Ghosh
For the govt's Make in India initiative, support to small sector enterprises in the form of robust programmes for providing ...
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
It is a Budget for employment: Soumya Kanti Ghosh
Overall, this Budget has a clear agenda of reforming the agricultural sector through measures that could enhance productivity
February 29, 2016, Monday
Shekhar Gupta: Budget 2016 shows Modi is a reformer in retreat
The loss in Bihar has forced a change in NDA's market positioning
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget 2016: Lacks both vision and conviction says, Rahul Gandhi
However, he thanked FM for accepting his recommendation on removing import duty on braille paper.
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget 2016: No big idea but fiscal consolidation good, says Chidambaram
He said budget has disappointed every section of people equally and is a wasted opportunity
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget 2016: Advani terms it 'one of the best so far'
The BJP patriarch said at a time when the global economy remains weak, India's growth is laudable.
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget 2016 is close to dreams of people: PM Modi
He said by 2019, all villages will be connected via roads and by 2018, all of them will be electrified
February 29, 2016, Monday
Punjab farmers give 'thumbs down' to Union Budget
Farmers term union budget as a mere statement; upset over no announcement with regard to waiving off the debt of growers
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget 2016: Kejriwal says middle class 'cheated', farmers deprived
He said the budget has nothing for farmers in distress who are committing suicide