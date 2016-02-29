Budget 2018 Reactions : Individual
-
March 14, 2016, Monday
Budget lacks push for manufacturing growth
The survey was conducted by Feedback Consulting, a research-based consultancy, among its 35-odd clients
-
March 05, 2016, Saturday
PM reviews infra projects
Calls for immediate measures to ensure housing for all and scale up broadband connectivity
-
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Govt to consider partial rollback of tax on EPF withdrawals
Earlier in the day, Revenue Secretary Hashmukh Adhia said only 60% of interest on contributions made after April 1, 2016 will be ...
-
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
EPF tax: Govt clarifies its stand in 11-point press release
The govt announced in the Budget yesterday that withdrawals from EPF and NPS to have same tax rates
-
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
#RollBackEPF trends on Twitter as irate salaried taxpayers slam tax on EPF withdrawals
Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia on Tuesday said only the interest accrued on EPF would be taxable at the time of withdrawal
-
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Why Jaitley's EPF tax is godsend for insurance plans and ponzis
If the govt wanted to incentivise NPS, tax should have been on insurance products, and not EPF
-
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
My Budget: Sorabh Pant
What is the best thing about the Budget?It is pro-farmer and pro-poor. Beedis are cheaper - that's hardcore implementation of ...
-
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
My Budget: Tarun Tahiliani
What is the best thing about the Budget?It is fiscally responsible in a very difficult environmentThe worst?There is a lot of ...
-
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
My Budget: Laila Tyabji
What is the best thing about the Budget?Finally, some attempt to look at rural poverty, rather than wooing the urban middle-class ...
-
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Leaves a lot to be desired: Hemant Kanoria
This is the first Budget in decades that has rightly given an implementation-based thrust to agriculture and rural segments. ...
-
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Indirect boost for consumer goods: Harsh Mariwala
Overall, the Budget is positive. Among the big standouts for me is the finance minister's announcement that he will stick to the ...
-
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
My Budget: Richa Chadda
What is the best thing about the Budget?On the positive side, I hope that the "pro-rural-agrarian" Budget can put an end to ...
-
February 29, 2016, Monday
My Budget: Neil Nitin Mukesh
What is the best thing about the Budget?It is pro-poor. There is an effort to allocate more resources to deal with the agrarian ...
-
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget 2016 is close to dreams of people: PM Modi
He said by 2019, all villages will be connected via roads and by 2018, all of them will be electrified
-
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget 2016 lacks flavour, says Jayalalithaa
She said the budget failed to meet the 'higher expectations' of the people of the state
-
February 29, 2016, Monday
Punjab farmers give 'thumbs down' to Union Budget
Farmers term union budget as a mere statement; upset over no announcement with regard to waiving off the debt of growers
-
February 29, 2016, Monday
'Impossible' to double farmers' income in 5 years: Manmohan Singh
Singh termed the budget for 2016-17 presented by Arun Jaitley as one with 'no big idea'
-
February 29, 2016, Monday
It is a development-oriented Budget: Ram Vilas Paswan
Power Minister Piyush Goyal described the Budget as a 'transformational' one
-
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget 2016 will accomplish 'housing for all' dream: PM Modi
FM announced deduction for additional interest of Rs 50,000 per annum for loans up to Rs 35 lakh for first time home buyers
-
February 29, 2016, Monday
Arun Jaitley unveils a budget for the poor: Expert views
Modi is now trying to correct his pro-corporate and pro-rich image through this budget, said political analyst Satish Mishra