-
March 27, 2016, Sunday
MSMEs can reap Rs 2 trillion business from Budget boost: Report
These benefits are roughly 10.5% of the total expenditure of the Budget estimate for 2016-17, the agency said in a note
-
March 06, 2016, Sunday
Industry body seeks rollback of Customs duty on raw cashew nut
The KCMA president warned that the government's move would result in the closure of all tiny and small industries
-
March 04, 2016, Friday
Honda, Hyundai to raise prices but M&M to hold
Hyundai has announced it would increase prices in range of Rs 2,889 to Rs 82,906 from March 1
-
March 04, 2016, Friday
Hyundai raises prices by up to Rs 82,906
Entry level Eon costlier by Rs 2,889 while premium SUV Santa Fe by Rs 82,906
-
March 04, 2016, Friday
Jewellers extend pan-India strike till March 7
Govt has reimposed 1% excise duty on gems and jewellery sector without input credit and 12.5% with input credit
-
March 03, 2016, Thursday
Capital gains tax still a big issue for REITs
Lack of mention in the Budget was a disappointment for investors and developers
-
March 03, 2016, Thursday
Lack of pricing clarity clouds natural gas sector
K Ravichandran from ICRA says there is no clarity whether announcement pertains to existing discoveries or future discoveries
-
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Govt budgets in Rs 21,000 cr from telcos as arrears
Arrears include realisation from one time spectrum charge currently under litigation
-
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Jewellers propose 1% rise in import duty, excise removal
They say tax on imported gold will yield Rs 2,125 cr, compared with only Rs 1,650 cr earned through excise duty
-
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Budget 2016: Organised dairies to add capacities
Better milk production coupled with power availability will boost rural demand.
-
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Coal cess may further stress discoms if consumer tariff not hiked
In the process of fulfilling part of India's commitment made in COP21 to reduce its carbon footprint by promoting alternate means ...
-
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Jewellery duty may dim start-ups' prospects
Voylla, a jewellery and fashion accessory start-up, said that this would strain their resources even further
-
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Govt to bring foreign online ad, marketing firms in tax net
This applies to online advertisements and digital media services rendered by a non-resident company without a permanent ...
-
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Crude cess to ease burden on upstream oil firms
The imposition of 20% Ad Valorem cess is expected to translate into net savings of Rs 2,158 crore for the state-run explorer ONGC
-
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Biotechnology start-ups get a boost with tax waiver on services from incubators
At present there are 10 approved incubators which support close to 300 start-ups
-
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Budget 2016: An attempt for consolidation of Indian economy, says industry in UP
However, industrialists felt that the Centre could have announced some sops for the MSMEs.
-
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Emphasis on healthcare muted: Dr Reddy's chairman
Lauds dialysis scheme & new health insurance plan, but says a well rounded thrust required to deliver good health to those in ...
-
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
There are upsides for steel: TV Narendran
Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley, has tried to do a balancing act between fiscal consolidation and growth in the midst of ...
-
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Major push for financial reforms: Rashesh Shah
Says FM has provided much-needed tax incentives for new manufacturing companies and reforms for start-ups
-
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget 2016: Disappointment abounds, industry mourns silently
With a Budget largely focused on rural sector, India Inc feels left out