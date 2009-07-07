Budget 2018 Reactions : Infrastructure
-
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Demand in affordable housing space to go up
Over the last couple of years, the residential realty market has witnessed a slowdown which has led to a high inventory as well.
-
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget to boost demand, supply of affordable homes: Realtors
Arun Jaitley has taken right steps to boost housing sector and ensure that 'Housing for All by 2022' becomes reality, said CREDAI ...
-
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget 2016 will accomplish 'housing for all' dream: PM Modi
FM announced deduction for additional interest of Rs 50,000 per annum for loans up to Rs 35 lakh for first time home buyers
-
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget 2016 a 'big step', FM showed courage: BJD's Jay Panda
The party lauded Arun Jaitley for not resorting to a 'populist' budget despite polls being around the corner in many states
-
February 29, 2016, Monday
Modi govt has walked the talk: Devendra Fadnavis on Budget 2016
He further thanked Modi and Jaitley for a visionary budget in difficult times
-
March 01, 2015, Sunday
Booster shot for infrastructure: Rajiv Kumar
The Modi-Jaitley team's real achievement is to effectively dispel the myth that growth and public welfare cannot go together
-
February 28, 2015, Saturday
What they got and what they say: India's tech industry on FY16 Budget
What they got & what they say: Indian tech industry on FY16 Budget
-
July 14, 2014, Monday
Budget announcements positive for infra in long term: Fitch
The country's infrastructure sector will get a huge boost from the multitude budgetary proposals, especially those on easing the ...
-
July 11, 2014, Friday
Tone has been set for good governance: Shashwat Goenka
Focusing on the building blocks to revive India's growth momentum, the finance minister presented a Budget that addresses ...
-
March 01, 2013, Friday
Proposed major ports may see Rs 2,000 crore
The ports have been proposed at Sagar, West Bengal, and in Andhra Pradesh, and would add 100 million tonne capacity
-
March 20, 2012, Tuesday
Metros get a push with 12% higher allocation
The allocation for Metro projects has increased by over 12 per cent from Rs 5,166 crore to Rs 5,798.57 crore, in line with ...
-
March 16, 2012, Friday
Budget makes infra investing easier: PwC India
Infrastructure is a central theme of the Budget, which is otherwise, in the FM’s own words, not headline-making.
-
March 16, 2012, Friday
Only hitch is 2% hike in service tax: Obopay
It is encouraging to see that the Budget is focused heavily on rural development. Clearly, financial inclusion is top priority ...
-
March 16, 2012, Friday
FM has showcased commitment to core sector development: Deloitte
The Finance Minister reiterated need for significant investment in various Infrastructure Sectors. The government’s ...
-
February 28, 2011, Monday
Gaurav Dua: Budget ahead of expectations
Gaurav Dua, Head of Research at Sharekhan said In spite of the tough macro environment and the political compulsions before ...
-
July 07, 2009, Tuesday
Higher MAT may derail infra projects
Despite higher allocations, core sector likely to see reduced profitability.