March 12, 2016, Saturday
C S C Sekhar: Budget - positive for agriculture
One shortcoming is that there is little attempt to incentivise states to invest more in agriculture. Much of the growth in ...
March 07, 2016, Monday
Farmers see Modi's budget as all promise, no delivery
Govt doubled spending on agriculture and farmers' welfare to $5.3 billion so their incomes would double by 2022
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Budget 2016: Organised dairies to add capacities
Better milk production coupled with power availability will boost rural demand.
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Intent positive, delivery suspect: Ravi Uppal
Increased incomes and modernisation of practices in the farm and rural industrial sector will have a huge positive impact
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Fertile ground for farmers: Sumant Sinha
The power sector also has had its fair share of incentives, though not all are specifically spelt out in the Budget
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Budget 2016: Doubling farmers' income in 5 years a dream, says BKU
Said Rs 5,500 crore allocated for the new crop insurance scheme will benefit insurance companies and not farmers
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
The bets are on 'Bharat': Shankar Raman
Budget has laid emphasis on enhancing expenditure in farm & rural, and social sector including healthcare, education, skill ...
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget 2016 is close to dreams of people: PM Modi
He said by 2019, all villages will be connected via roads and by 2018, all of them will be electrified
February 29, 2016, Monday
Indian businessmen in Gulf welcome budget, call it prudent
Three-year tax holiday for start-ups is one of the most exciting announcements of this budget, said Chairman of Lulu Group
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget 2016 lacks flavour, says Jayalalithaa
She said the budget failed to meet the 'higher expectations' of the people of the state
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget 2016: PM 'fails' in examination, says Nitish Kumar
He said people got only disappointment from the budget; 'acchhe din' only for those having black money
February 29, 2016, Monday
Punjab farmers give 'thumbs down' to Union Budget
Farmers term union budget as a mere statement; upset over no announcement with regard to waiving off the debt of growers
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget 2016: Kejriwal says middle class 'cheated', farmers deprived
He said the budget has nothing for farmers in distress who are committing suicide
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget 2016 has potential to boost India's economic growth: Advani
The BJP veteran said the neglected task of revitalisation of agriculture and rural development is laudable
February 29, 2016, Monday
It is a development-oriented Budget: Ram Vilas Paswan
Power Minister Piyush Goyal described the Budget as a 'transformational' one
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget 2016: Grossly inadequate allocation for farmers, says CPI(M) peasants' wing
Said the govt has failed to give a concrete proposal on how farmers' income will be doubled in the next five years
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget 2016: Will be a great fillip to rural demand says, Nabard chief
A dedicated long-term irrigation fund will be created in apex development bank with a corpus of Rs 20,000 cr.
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget 2016 will be a great fillip to rural demand: NABARD Chairman
According to HK Bhanwala, timely implementation of the 28 projects identified under the scheme will help mitigate distress to a ...
February 29, 2016, Monday
Modi govt has walked the talk: Devendra Fadnavis on Budget 2016
He further thanked Modi and Jaitley for a visionary budget in difficult times
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget 2016: 'Visionary' budget gives priority to farmers, weaker sections, says BJP
The party further said that the budget will also lead to empowerment of the youth