-
February 27, 2015, Friday
T N Ninan: Railway star
We have a new star in the government, and his name is Suresh Prabhu. If you want to read an intelligent, purposeful, well-crafted ...
-
February 27, 2015, Friday
T N Ninan: Suresh Prabhu, the Railway star
Prabhu was the architect of the Electricity Act of 2003, which set the stage for reforms in the power sector. He could well end ...
-
February 27, 2015, Friday
Intent is good but...: R Sivadasan
A packed Budget disappoints when it appears no different from the past. Indian Railways is not an ordinary enterprise. Its ...
-
February 26, 2015, Thursday
Akash Prakash: Manage your Budget expectations
A 1991-style big-bang Budget is not realistically likely - but here's the minimum that most investors expect to see
-
February 26, 2015, Thursday
Rail Budget 2015: Capacity expansion emerges as key theme
The expansion can help dedicate some capacity for freight operations
-
February 24, 2015, Tuesday
Andy Mukherjee: Mr Modi's credibility test
Investor enthusiasm for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies is starting to wane, and only big-ticket reforms in the Budget ...
-
February 24, 2015, Tuesday
M J Antony: The Cinderella of all Budgets
The long journey of judicial reforms must start by loosening the purse strings
-
February 24, 2015, Tuesday
Consumer durables makers demand massive duty cuts on imports of components
More competitive pricing to imported goods will help boost the govt's 'Make in India' agenda
-
February 22, 2015, Sunday
A K Bhattacharya: Meeting expectations a big challenge
The finance ministry now has a chief economic advisor, a new finance secretary and the benefit of advice from NITI Aayog
-
February 21, 2015, Saturday
Govt braces up for tough budget session, 44 items on agenda
The government is bracing up for budget session beginning Monday where it will face a tough challenge to get bills replacing six ...
-
February 19, 2015, Thursday
Jaimini Bhagwati: Demystifying the Budget
Voters should demand that the Budget provide numbers and implications that are easy for them to understand
-
February 18, 2015, Wednesday
Nitin Desai: A Budget for the Aam Aadmi
FM must free up opportunities not just for the corporate sector but also for small-scale industries and local governments
-
February 17, 2015, Tuesday
Agnikalam: 2015-16 Union Budget - the must and the must not
The plausibility of a second Salt Tax March
-
February 15, 2015, Sunday
Amendments to AP Reorganisation Act likely in Budget session
Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu today indicated that the Centre may take up the issue of introducing amendments to the Andhra ...
-
February 11, 2015, Wednesday
Shankar Acharya: Priorities for Budget 2015-16
The four areas that the Narendra Modi government should focus on in its 'first real Budget'
-
February 08, 2015, Sunday
A K Bhattacharya: Leaving a mark on the Budget
The FM could consider two changes in the way the Budget is presented: scrap the secrecy around tax rates and exempt the tax dept ...
-
February 07, 2015, Saturday
Jayanta Roy: Will 'Make in India' reform trade, too?
The Budget must feature key elements of the pending trade and business facilitation reforms to reduce the massive trade ...
-
February 04, 2015, Wednesday
Budget 2015-16: A lot hinges on crude oil prices
This Budget and the preceding sessions in Parliament will be an interesting exercise. The new gross domestic product (GDP) ...
-
January 28, 2015, Wednesday
Abheek Barua: The Budget - back to basics
Getting the balance between fiscal restraint and growth-contracting policy remains a problem
-
January 27, 2015, Tuesday
Andy Mukherjee: Restoring federal balance
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley should give India's states more fiscal breathing room
