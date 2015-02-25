-
January 11, 2016, Monday
Budget goodies for GIFT, markets likely
Ministry considering tax sops for India's first global financial centre, steps to liberalise futures and options markets
January 09, 2016, Saturday
Health care service providers want tax sops in Budget
Wants patient treatment, which is currently exempt from service tax, to continue to enjoy this sop under GST for 10 years
January 06, 2016, Wednesday
Extend farm benefits to plantations also: Planters' body to govt
South India constitutes nearly 60% of India's plantation sector
January 06, 2016, Wednesday
Govt weighs fiscal stimulus in upcoming Budget to boost demand
Real annual GDP accelerated in Jul-Sept to 7.4% from 7%. But, growth of nominal GDP slowed sharply to 6%
February 28, 2015, Saturday
Expect big announcements in Budget related to infrastructure
Government can undertake bold reform measures as it will have a much larger fiscal headroom to manoeuver
February 28, 2015, Saturday
Budget will test Modi's reform zeal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stomach for free-market economics faces a major test on Saturday, in a budget India's top economic ...
February 27, 2015, Friday
Will the Budget deliver big bang reforms?
Economic Survey rules out need for such reforms; analysts believe fiscal tightening, rural stress and political debacle might be ...
February 27, 2015, Friday
Planters seek hike in import duty on rubber to 30%
Cheap imports in recent years have resulted in a massive fall in the prices of rubber in the domestic market
February 27, 2015, Friday
Next 5 years to change face of Indian Railways: White Paper
It was former railway minister Mamata Banerjee who had last presented a White Paper in 2009
February 27, 2015, Friday
Euphoric states may gain little from new tax devolution plan
Centre unlikely to be squeezed fiscally as transfers recommended for 2015-16 are only 87 basis points higher than 2014-15 Budget ...
February 27, 2015, Friday
Institutional finance to fund rise in Plan outlay
52% increase in Plan outlay for 2015-16, 17% of this to be financed via institutional finance
February 27, 2015, Friday
India Inc bets big on Railways 5-year expenditure plan
CEOs of Indian companies enthused about Railways' Rs 8.5 lakh crore 5-year outlay
February 27, 2015, Friday
The Budget's many firsts: Vivek Sahai
The Railway Budget 2015 has many firsts to its credit. For the first time the railway minister has refrained from announcing the ...
February 26, 2015, Thursday
Budget full of generalities, says north Karnataka
State BJP president and Dharwad MP Prahlad Joshi described the budget as passenger-friendly as there have been many facilities ...
February 26, 2015, Thursday
A something-for-everyone Budget or an epoch-making one à la 1991?
Expectations from Budget high, but industry fears an aam aadmi focus
February 26, 2015, Thursday
Finance Commission recommends social sector spending revamp
Commission proposes that states use the increased fiscal space for expenses on judiciary, maintenance, forest cover, education ...
February 26, 2015, Thursday
Budget could turn out to be a major positive for upstream oil firms
Upstream subsidy burden might be reduced with crude prices expected to remain low
February 26, 2015, Thursday
SEZ developers bat for lower taxes
Demand a withdrawal or cut of MAT, DDT to make the zone financially viable
February 25, 2015, Wednesday
Govt may marginally cut fertiliser subsidy in budget
Government sources say a 4% cut looks increasingly likely
February 25, 2015, Wednesday
Assocham seeks removal of tax on educational items in Budget
Industry body Assocham today said the Centre should look at exempting all educational products, used by school and college ...
