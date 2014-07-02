-
February 27, 2015, Friday
Surplus to double, operating efficiency improves at 88.5%
Plans to generate large surpluses from operations
-
February 25, 2015, Wednesday
Priority sector norms set to be reviewed
Announcement likely in Budget; more flexibility to foreign banks on cards
-
February 24, 2015, Tuesday
SBI eyes higher tax benefits for home loans
Wants separate category for tax sops on repayment of home loans
-
February 23, 2015, Monday
Govt should explore non-tax options to raise revenue: CII
Bats for hastening disinvestments, effecting dilution of residual govt shares in private cos and going ahead with sale of ...
-
February 20, 2015, Friday
Markets may remain open on budget day hints Sebi
Stock markets could well be open for trading on the day of the budget. The Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is set to announce the ...
-
February 20, 2015, Friday
Sebi chairman keeps markets guessing on trading on Budget day
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the first full Budget on Feb 28, which is a Saturday
-
February 19, 2015, Thursday
Budget may pull the plug on bonus-stripping in MFs
Window for buying bonus, dividend units prior to record date to be widened
-
February 12, 2015, Thursday
Rupee to weaken in run-up to Budget as corporates increase $ buying
Experts believe it can touch 63 against the dollar, which has been strengthening against a basket of currencies
-
February 08, 2015, Sunday
Brokerages expect govt to revive investment cycle
Reform focus, simpler tax regime among other Budget expectations
-
February 08, 2015, Sunday
RBI may hike FII investment in G-secs by $ 5 billion post-budget
The Reserve Bank is likely to increase the investment limit for foreign portfolio investors in government securities by $ 5 ...
-
February 04, 2015, Wednesday
Gift city to be part of this year's Union Budget
The project under PMO will have regulations milder than persisting under the regulators
-
January 22, 2015, Thursday
Tax fillip to fund-raising avenues likely in Budget
Exemption from minimum alternate tax for REITs & infrastructure investment trusts; Depository receipts on all securities ...
-
January 16, 2015, Friday
FM meets bankers, allied seniors on Budget
Major suggestions included promoting digital and plastic payment with a one per cent credit incentive and exemption from service ...
-
December 30, 2014, Tuesday
Jaitley hints at tax regime of global standards
Says high cost of capital has slowed manufacturing
-
December 03, 2014, Wednesday
Ahead of Budget, Jaitley asks states to generate their own resources
Says economies of the states depend on investments made by the investors, who, besides looking for profits, also create
-
July 09, 2014, Wednesday
Rupee off lows as foreign banks sell dollars
The rupee is trading at 59.92/93 versus its Tuesday's close of 59.78/79, tracking a fall in most Asian share markets while ...
-
July 07, 2014, Monday
10 stocks to watch out for after Budget
Spotlight likely to be on oil and gas, infrastructure, financials, real estate
-
July 06, 2014, Sunday
Dena Bank seeks Rs 1,200 cr fresh capital from govt
State-run lender Dena Bank has sought Rs 1,200 crore capital infusion from government in the current fiscal, a top bank official ...
-
July 06, 2014, Sunday
Jaitley to present maiden Budget amid expectations of tax sops
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's maiden Budget on Thursday is expected to be a tightrope walk of trying to meet demands for tax ...
-
July 02, 2014, Wednesday
Set up gold bank, gold deposit a/c to minimise smuggling: Assocham
The government should establish a gold bank and introduce a gold deposit account operated through scheduled commercial banks to ...
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- Grounding of 11 IndiGo, GoAir planes leaves hundreds of passengers stranded
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme