February 27, 2015, Friday
FM likely to re-introduce Infra bonds; hike medical reimbursement
On Saturday, when Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announces his second Budget, he is likely to re-introduce infrastructure bonds ...
February 26, 2015, Thursday
Relax and sit tight; markets will do better after Budget
Since 1999, average 2-month return after Budget has been over 2%; trend negative in the month before
February 24, 2015, Tuesday
Budget may bring good news for salaried class
Union finance minister has already said he's 'in favour of taxing low income groups'
February 23, 2015, Monday
Rajan disapproves inheritance tax idea
"How do we give opportunity to many more people? Inheritance tax only helps the lawyers in the society"
February 22, 2015, Sunday
FM may dole out tax sops in Budget to win over middle class
Finance Minister is also expected to unveil initiatives to boost investments and promote manufacturing as part of the Make In ...
February 16, 2015, Monday
Snip that tax outgo
If EPF and home loan do not exhaust the 80C limit, use ELSS and PPF
February 07, 2015, Saturday
We do not expect much change in income tax rates: Kuldip Kumar, PwC
Kuldip Kumar, partner-tax & regulatory services, PwC India, answers questions on tax and Budget 2015
February 06, 2015, Friday
Taxability for NRIs depends on the number of days spent in India: Kuldip Kumar
Kuldip Kumar, partner-tax & regulatory services, PwC India, answers questions on tax and Budget 2015
February 05, 2015, Thursday
Common man's voice should be reflected in budget: NHRC
NHRC Chairman Justice K G Balakrishnan says for a successful democracy, the voice of common man should be reflected in policy ...
February 05, 2015, Thursday
Govt mulls scrapping dividend tax
The government is considering scrapping a dividend distribution tax in its annual budget this month, as part of efforts to boost ...
February 05, 2015, Thursday
FinMin mulling hiking lock-in period for PPF account
The NDA government would present its Budget for 2015-16 on February 28
February 04, 2015, Wednesday
Rajan favours raising savings limit beyond Rs 1.5 lakh for tax benefits
Days ahead of the Budget, Reserve Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan today pitched for increasing the tax exemption limit on financial ...
February 01, 2015, Sunday
How to make Budget 2015-16 investment-friendly
Stability has been a major consideration for the promotion of investment in India and for 'Make in India'.
January 29, 2015, Thursday
Cut in passenger fares unlikely in rail budget, hints Prabhu
'We recover only 50 percent of the passenger cost from the fares, in which there is already a huge element of subsidy'
January 21, 2015, Wednesday
No proposal to keep markets open on budget day: Sebi
Says there is no correlation between date on which market is open and day of budget announcement
January 17, 2015, Saturday
Unions demand hike in I-T exemption ceiling to Rs 5 lakh
Finance Minister assures trade unions that govt will not go for privatising Railways and Coal India
December 26, 2014, Friday
Cut in health budget will be shocking: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Azad said that as a health minister in the UPA govt, he fought with the Planning Commission to hike the budget for health ...
December 26, 2014, Friday
'One-rank one-pension' scheme before next budget: Parrikar
Defence Minister says the implementation has lot of financial implications which are being worked out
December 26, 2014, Friday
Jaitley asks taxmen to be 'firm and fair'
Asking the new Indian Revenue Service officers to be 'firm and fair' in tax collection, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said ...
June 30, 2014, Monday
Tax exemption limit under 80C may rise to Rs 2 lakh
There have been demands to hike the tax exemption limit from Rs 1 lakh per annum to encourage household savings
