January 10, 2016, Sunday
Steel sector seeks govt support on lines of textiles, sugar
Apart from duty safeguards, industry also seeks year-long moratorium on payment of interest and principle
January 10, 2016, Sunday
Power sector does not need 'crutches' of tax breaks: Goyal
Minister says UDAY scheme will itself help save Rs 1.8 lakh crore annually within next three years
March 02, 2015, Monday
Corporation tax reduction not to benefit most Indian IT players
Even as the reduction in corporate tax from 30% to 25% over the next four years as proposed in the Union Budget has been welcomed ...
February 28, 2015, Saturday
What the tech industry expects from FY16 Budget
The technology sector, which contributes around 9% to the country's gross domestic product (GDP), is hoping for a slew of ...
February 27, 2015, Friday
Advertisers decide Budget Day is worth it
They are making a beeline to the news channels for the speech's duration although the rates are double the amount charged for ...
February 27, 2015, Friday
Cement shares under pressure
Stocks of cement companies came under pressure on Thursday, after the Railway Budget proposed a rise in freight rates for coal by ...
February 26, 2015, Thursday
Tata Steel hopes Budget to take steps to arrest rising imports
Indian Steel industry is facing surging imports from countries like China, Russia, Japan and Korea
February 26, 2015, Thursday
Power sector wants pvt investment to be encouraged in Budget
The clean energy sector is looking for strengthened govt funding
February 26, 2015, Thursday
SEZ developers bat for lower taxes
Demand a withdrawal or cut of MAT, DDT to make the zone financially viable
February 25, 2015, Wednesday
Jute industry wants duty on imports from Bangladesh
Imports from Bangladesh have grown 35% in the April-December period of this fiscal
February 25, 2015, Wednesday
SRK hopes Budget 2015 will benefit film industry
As Arun Jaitley is set to present the Union Budget on February 28, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan hopes that the film ...
February 25, 2015, Wednesday
Sustainable turnaround still elusive, say CEOs
Another study urges the govt to 'walk the talk' and take steps to improve ease of doing business
February 25, 2015, Wednesday
BUDGET WISHLIST: Retail firms want a definite timeline for GST rollout
In the run-up to Union Budget for 2015-16, Business Standard looks at major developments and industry expectations in key sectors ...
February 24, 2015, Tuesday
Mutual Fund investors not allowed to buy or sell on Budget day
Investors in exchange-traded funds can trade on the bourses
February 24, 2015, Tuesday
We expect some big changes in the Budget: Sudhakar Ramasubramanian
Interview with MD, Aditya Birla Money
February 24, 2015, Tuesday
BUDGET WISHLIST: Industry for continued emphasis on preventive health care
In the run-up to Union Budget for 2015-16, Business Standard looks at major developments and industry expectations in key sectors ...
February 24, 2015, Tuesday
Industry seeks tax sops for home insurance, special buckets for long-term savings policies
Say hike in tax incentives will attract more people to buy insurance
February 23, 2015, Monday
Budget 2015 likely to be positive for most sectors
Capex boost to infra may put spotlight on cement, metals, roads companies
February 23, 2015, Monday
Sensex slips below 29k as Budget week commences
Investors turn cautious after Standard & Poor's report; indices fall nearly one per cent
February 22, 2015, Sunday
Handset makers seek tax breaks, subsidies to grow domestic manufacturing in Budget
The collateral benefits are greater employment opportunities, higher quality standards and better pricing
