Markets
February 27, 2015, Friday
Stock trader's guide to India Budget says sell
Sensex has risen 11 of the past 20 years in 60 days before the Budget. The benchmark index, however, has fallen seven of those 11 ...
February 27, 2015, Friday
Markets upbeat ahead of Budget
On Friday, the benchmark indices rallied about two per cent, amid strong build-up of long positions by traders in the futures ...
February 27, 2015, Friday
Sebi, exchanges tighten vigil for Budget day trading
Anticipating huge volatility during the special stock market trading on Budget day tomorrow, regulator Sebi and stock exchanges ...
February 27, 2015, Friday
Realty, infra shares rally ahead of Budget
Unitech, HCC, Jaiprakash Associates, Oberoi Realty, HDIL, IVRCL and GMR Infra were up over 5% each on NSE.
February 27, 2015, Friday
Rail stocks get derailed post Railway Budget
Ahead of the Railway Budget, these stocks had seen a sharp run-up
February 27, 2015, Friday
Cement shares under pressure
Stocks of cement companies came under pressure on Thursday, after the Railway Budget proposed a rise in freight rates for coal by ...
February 26, 2015, Thursday
Budget excitement leads to higher rollover in Nifty futures
Total value of March open interest was Rs 1.7 lakh cr, compared to Rs 1.6 lakh crore seen in February series
February 26, 2015, Thursday
Freight rates hiked for coal, cement, iron & steel; Nifty below 8,700
The 30-share Sensex was down 256 points at 28,752 and the 50-share Nifty was down 73 points at 8,694
February 26, 2015, Thursday
Relax and sit tight; markets will do better after Budget
Since 1999, average 2-month return after Budget has been over 2%; trend negative in the month before
February 25, 2015, Wednesday
Comexes to remain open on budget day
FMC has asked national commodities exchanges to remain open between 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday 28 February
February 25, 2015, Wednesday
Mutual fund investors cannot buy or sell on Budget day
Investors will not able to buy and redeem mutual fund units on February 28 even as stock markets remain open on Saturday when ...