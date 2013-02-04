-
February 23, 2013, Saturday
Indians graduating to bigger cars
If you thought India is a small car market think again. In the nine months ended Dec 31 this financial year, the only three ...
-
February 18, 2013, Monday
Work to resolve labour unrest, Haryana told
Sort out issues at plants-level itself, Assocham tells state
-
February 12, 2013, Tuesday
Car sales set to be in negative zone, first time in a decade
Worried by the automobile industry's performance, Siam has called for government intervention
-
February 04, 2013, Monday
Auto ancillaries demand cut in excise duty
Perturbed over sluggish growth in Automoble sector, Ludhiana-based Chamber of Industrial & Commercial Undertaking has urged ...
