Feb 26, 2013, 17:34 PM ISTChidambaram meets RBI Governor ahead of budget
Ahead of the budget, Finance Minister P Chidambaram today held consultations with Reserve Bank Governor Duvvuri ...
Feb 23, 2013, 00:59 AM ISTNew banks: RBI welcomes all, but sets stiff riders
Final norms remove bar on sectors; applications to be accepted till July 1
Feb 23, 2013, 00:37 AM ISTGuidelines fair and open to all, says India Inc
Corporates aspiring for banking licences believe this move will change the face of the financial services industry
Feb 23, 2013, 00:34 AM ISTHolding company to ring-fence bank
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it could allow corporate groups, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) ...
Feb 23, 2013, 00:34 AM ISTConversion challenge before NBFCs
Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are seen as key contenders to receive the regulator's green signal to foray in ...
Feb 23, 2013, 00:24 AM ISTFinMin expects RBI to issue licenses by FY 14 end
On allowing real estate, brokerage companies, the ministry says any sector can't be excluded
Feb 22, 2013, 21:39 PM ISTNew banking guidelines in two minutes
Feb 22, 2013, 20:44 PM ISTHolding company to ring fence banks from promoter groups' biz
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today said it will allow corporate groups, non-banking finance companies and public ...
Feb 22, 2013, 00:26 AM IST'Banks require Rs 2.7 lakh cr for Basel-III'
Rating agency CRISIL today said Indian banks would need to raise Rs 2.7 lakh crore by March 2018 to meet the Tier-I ...
Feb 21, 2013, 20:05 PM ISTBanks need Rs 1.4 trillion in non-equity core capital: Crisil
The domestic banks will need to raise Rs 2.7 trillion by March 2018 to meet tier-I capital requirements under Basel III
