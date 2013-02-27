-
Feb 27, 2013, 21:42 PM ISTAnjani Kumar: Super-rich tax? Redo the I-T slabs first
An equitable tax regime makes more sense than debates over whether the rich should pay more
-
Feb 25, 2013, 21:42 PM ISTShanti Narain: Why the Railways needs a tariff regulator
Tariff fixation has become such a politicised exercise that the institution is losing its importance in the national ...
-
Feb 25, 2013, 21:32 PM ISTDon't assume a recovery
What the crash in company orders means for Budget projections
-
Feb 24, 2013, 22:44 PM ISTA K Bhattacharya: The spendthrift states
State finance ministers are relying on Central transfers rather than their own tax efforts to bridge their deficits
-
Feb 24, 2013, 22:42 PM ISTDevangshu Datta: Triple-witching on Budget day
Potentially explosive developments on the global financial front could upstage the impact of Chidambaram's February 28 ...
-
Feb 20, 2013, 21:50 PM ISTNitin Desai: What the FM must do
Don't cook up projections to make the deficit look good, and don't hand out tax goodies to the middle class
-
Feb 19, 2013, 21:50 PM ISTA K Bhattacharya: Mind the expenditure cut
It's good to hear that the finance ministry is keen on reducing the fiscal deficit, but it is equally important to know ...
-
Feb 19, 2013, 21:42 PM ISTJayanta Roy: No quick fixes for high growth
The Indian economy suffers deep structural flaws that piecemeal measures in the Budget are unlikely to solve
-
Feb 18, 2013, 21:46 PM ISTAndy Mukherjee: A Budget for banks
Bad loans and poorly capitalised banks are prolonging the five-year credit slowdown, which the Budget must fix
-
Feb 16, 2013, 21:09 PM ISTTarun Das: Budget 2013 - Beware the hype
The global economy is in a mess. In this situation, the Budget cannot perform miracles. It is not a one-off "fix" for ...
-
Feb 13, 2013, 21:40 PM ISTShankar Acharya: Macroeconomic context and Budget
Budget 2013-14 may manage to control the fiscal deficit, but pushing growth and fixing the current account deficit are ...
-
Feb 12, 2013, 21:40 PM ISTChidu-nomics - the threat within
Preventing managed rupee depreciation is a key internal inconsistency in the finance minister's economic prescription
-
Jan 21, 2013, 00:55 AM ISTFM blesses taxpayer-friendly GAAR
Finance Minister Chidambaram, true to his desire to periodically make a reformist announcement, surprised all last week ...
-
Jan 21, 2013, 00:42 AM ISTSomasekhar Sundaresan: Rise above the din to tax inheritance
It is that time of the year when the nation goes into overdrive of chatter over taxation issues. The announcement of ...
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- Grounding of 11 IndiGo, GoAir planes leaves hundreds of passengers stranded
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme