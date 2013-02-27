-
Feb 27, 2013, 19:08 PM ISTSome sops likely in UPA-II's last budget before elections
The challenge for Chidambaram would be to keep every constituent happy, arrest decelerating economic growth and bring ...
-
Feb 26, 2013, 10:15 AM ISTMultimedia | The making of India's Budget
As winter takes hold of northern India at the end of every year, in New Delhi's corridors of power, a well-oiled ...
-
Feb 26, 2013, 08:51 AM ISTGovt to put investors before voters in poll-year Budget
The finance minister had a bruising battle with cabinet colleagues in the run-up to the Budget he unveils this week, ...
-
Feb 25, 2013, 20:31 PM ISTPHD Chamber submits memo to govt
The Chamber suggested a number of issues for streamlining the Direct and Indirect Tax Laws
-
Feb 25, 2013, 17:01 PM ISTCAG report on chopper deal, other issues likely this session
Government auditor CAG is likely to submit about half a dozen reports on a slew of issues, including AgustaWestland ...
-
Feb 23, 2013, 21:07 PM ISTFarmer Producer Organisations may get tax exemptions in 2013 Budget
The forthcoming Budget may give tax exemptions to Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and also give them more scope to ...
-
Feb 23, 2013, 00:40 AM ISTHigh asset price volatility clause may be a hindrance
Religare, IIFL and Edelweiss are said to be interested to venture into banking
-
Feb 22, 2013, 22:30 PM ISTBalance economics and politics
Experts say FM should walk his talk by reducing fiscal deficit to targeted levels but without hurting growth
-
Feb 22, 2013, 13:36 PM ISTRBI fears Budget may leave less room for rate cuts
India's austerity push in a budget to be unveiled on Thursday threatens to have the unintended impact of adding to ...
-
Feb 21, 2013, 22:46 PM ISTNot a taxing Budget?
Headline excise and service tax rates might not change but select sectors could get tax sops and tax holidays
-
Feb 21, 2013, 21:11 PM ISTCredit Suisse lowers India's GDP forecast to 5.3 per cent for FY'13
Credit Suisse had earlier estimated that India's GDP will grow at 6.9 per cent rate in the next financial year
-
Feb 21, 2013, 12:37 PM ISTGovt taking steps to revive economy: President
Expressing concern over declining growth, President Pranab Mukherjee today said government is taking steps to revive ...
-
Feb 21, 2013, 00:53 AM ISTFM crosses Montek hurdle, courtesy PM
The Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) for Plan expenditure in Budget 2013-14 was finalised only last weekend â€” after ...
-
Feb 20, 2013, 12:54 PM ISTThree-month-long Budget session to be a stormy affair
Opposition has been targeting the Congress-led coalition on a variety of issues, including the chopper deal allegedly ...
-
Feb 20, 2013, 12:46 PM ISTMinor revision of freight rate on the cards
Railways had hiked the freight rate by about 20 per cent
-
Feb 20, 2013, 00:37 AM ISTBudget session: 72 Bills, very little time
The government has released an ambitious list of 72 Bills to be taken up in the Budget session of Parliament beginning ...
-
Feb 20, 2013, 00:31 AM ISTBudget a test for govt, says Goldman Sachs
Says budget could be positive for banks, capital goods and logistics, but negative for consumer goods
-
Feb 17, 2013, 14:57 PM ISTBudget research and analysis need of the hour: Ansari
Advanced research and training in budget planning will benefit around 2.4 lakh local self-government bodies which are ...
-
Feb 17, 2013, 13:21 PM ISTBudget may give impetus to small, marginal farmers
Budget is likely to announce creation of a credit guarantee fund for Farmer Producer Organisations along with equity ...
-
Feb 17, 2013, 11:27 AM ISTFinMin may expand infrastructure definition to boost growth
The government is considering expanding the definition of infrastructure sector with a view to promoting industrial ...
