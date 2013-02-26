-
Feb 26, 2013, 21:17 PM ISTCopper industry seeks import duty cut on copper cathodes
Currently, the tariff duty applicable on import of copper cathode is 5% ad valorem, while copper concentrate attracts ...
-
Feb 26, 2013, 10:38 AM ISTFactbox: Expectations from 2013-14 Union Budget
The government will deliver on Thursday its budget for the 2013-14 fiscal that starts on April 1. Finance Minister P ...
-
Feb 26, 2013, 00:46 AM ISTEconomists want higher taxes, lower deficit
Higher income-tax rate for earning Rs 15 lakh and above
-
Feb 26, 2013, 00:10 AM ISTBudget 2013-14 Wishlist
KEY DEVELOPMENTS* Of the top 10 airports (which served 126 million of the 162 million passengers in FY2012), five ...
-
Feb 25, 2013, 16:22 PM ISTRail Budget: Will Bansal bite the bullet on fare hike?
Railways has come under fresh pressure to further hike passenger fares, at least marginally, and revise freight rate in ...
-
Feb 24, 2013, 20:58 PM ISTExim Bank seeks sops for manufacturing sector
Urges FinMin for introduction of new schemes for allowing FDI in engineering and high-tech goods manufacturing
-
Feb 24, 2013, 11:53 AM ISTSteel Ministry demands sops for iron ore beneficiation units
The Steel Ministry has sought incentives, including zero import duty on machinery for iron ore beneficiation units, ...
-
Feb 24, 2013, 10:42 AM ISTUnion budget to decide market course ahead: experts
The stock market is likely to witness high volatility this week as investors are treading the cautious path ahead of ...
-
Feb 23, 2013, 20:32 PM ISTBudget prescription: Economists for rich tax, hike in excise, service tax
Ahead of the Budget, economists prescribed higher income tax rate for those earning annual income of Rs 15 lakh, ...
-
Feb 23, 2013, 00:47 AM ISTRealtors, brokerages may face hurdles
Pure-play non-banking financial companies best placed to grab new bank licences
-
Feb 23, 2013, 00:46 AM ISTBudget may introduce new tax regime for SEZ units
New model suggested under proposed Direct Taxes Code Bill
-
Feb 23, 2013, 00:38 AM ISTGovt support to railways may rise only 8% in FY14
Funding for the Indian Railways likely to rise a paltry Rs 2,000 crore in 2013-14
-
Feb 22, 2013, 17:47 PM ISTBudget to have no impact on the market in the near term: Survey
According to a recent survey done by ICICI Securities, the Union Budget is going to be balanced with no major impact on ...
-
Feb 22, 2013, 15:43 PM ISTFocus on safety, modernisation in Rail Budget: Assocham
The government should focus more on safety and modernisation besides improving existing track and separation of ...
-
Feb 22, 2013, 14:45 PM ISTBudget may woo foreign investors
Whether the government will reduce borrowing in the next fiscal is too close to call, but economists polled by Reuters ...
-
Feb 22, 2013, 12:44 PM ISTAustere Budget would defy India's pre-election history
Finance Minister P Chidambaram could defy history if he presents a largely austere FY14 Budget on February 28, ahead of ...
-
Feb 22, 2013, 00:47 AM ISTM&E sector's Budget wishes
The industry wants relief, rationalisation of multiple taxes; says govt policy hindering growth, while help would ...
-
Feb 21, 2013, 20:32 PM ISTExporters seek incentives to boost shipments
The body also asked for refund of state levies like VAT, sales tax on petroleum products, Octroi and electricity duty
-
Feb 21, 2013, 17:15 PM ISTMedia, Entertainment Ind hopes for rationalisation of taxes
The media and entertainment (M&E) industry is on the cusp of a sea change with the digitisation wave. Not just ...
-
Feb 21, 2013, 15:50 PM ISTIncentives to boost corporate bond market likely in Budget
Aiming to strengthen the corporate bond market in the country, Finance Minister P Chidambaram is likely to announce ...
