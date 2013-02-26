-
Feb 26, 2013, 20:07 PM ISTPanel favours including interest on the tax refund in Budget
Parliamentary committee says there is no reason why the Tax Department cannot make broad estimates of interest ...
Feb 25, 2013, 00:50 AM ISTData show income growth ahead of inflation
Personal disposable income in India grew by 15-21% in nominal terms a year between 2008-09 and 2011-12
Feb 24, 2013, 11:45 AM ISTHigher taxes on super rich will affect biz sentiment: Assocham
Industry chamber Assocham today said any move to impose higher taxes on super rich will hit business sentiment amidst ...
Feb 23, 2013, 18:39 PM ISTDwindling tax collections: FM asks assessees to file returns
Ahead of the Budget, Finance Minister P Chidambaram today appealed to all assesses to file their returns, amid fears of ...
Feb 22, 2013, 15:22 PM ISTMP reduces entry tax on domestic LPG
Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Raghavji today announced a major relief by reducing the entry tax on domestic LPG while ...
Feb 17, 2013, 22:40 PM ISTGet set for the Budget
By tweaking a few things, the finance minister can make life easier for the taxpayer
Feb 17, 2013, 22:38 PM ISTA housewife's ready reckoner
Changes in indirect taxes can have a huge impact on monthly home budgets, as these would hit the prices of essential ...
Feb 15, 2013, 00:24 AM ISTCongress seniors want Budget to focus on middle class, poor
Congress party leaders on Thursday demanded from the government a budget that was targeted at the aam aadmi and the ...
Feb 08, 2013, 00:59 AM ISTI-T surcharge likely on income above Rs 1 crore
Also being considered is Rs 50 lakh-1 cr taxable income bracket
Jan 25, 2013, 00:52 AM ISTArgument for taxing very-rich should be considered, says FM
A day after Wipro Chairman Azim Premji threw his weight behind the rich tax, Finance Minister P Chidambaram today found ...
Jan 20, 2013, 15:05 PM ISTReal problem is not enough people declaring income, paying tax: Montek
Planning Commission deputy chairman Montek Singh AhluwaliaÂ knows very well that he should not utter a word on ...
Jan 13, 2013, 00:15 AM ISTEconomists say inheritance tax preferable to super-rich tax
Actor Amitabh Bachhan recently said you could not escape death and income-tax. If economistsâ€™ suggestions are ...
